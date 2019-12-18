Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Dec. 20: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one man band, covers)
Saturday, Dec. 21: The Silverhill Band, 6-9 p.m. (old school rock’n roll trio)
Sunday, Dec. 22: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Critics say Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are a “relentlessly energetic bluegrass-Americana band, with soaring four-part harmonies.” Hailing from Bozeman, catch Laney Lou at Everybody’s Brewing on Monday, Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
The Hood River Art Club meets on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., September through May, at the FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road. Club meetings are open to the public and all levels of expertise, in any art medium, are welcome. Bring your project and supplies, a lunch and $1 to help pay for coffee.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 19.
Catch Mike Stillman and the Underwood Jazz Society on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Society Hotel in Bingen at 5:30 p.m.
Underwood Jazz Society features Gorge area jazz musicians on saxophone, guitar, vocals and more. Bring your dancing shoes.
Pavement Ends, featuring Dennis Harvey, Alex Viramontes and John Durkan is playing Rockin‘ Blues for the Holidays at Slopeswell Cidery on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St. No. 102, Hood River; 541-436-4646.
Robert Sarazin Blake presents “A Very Subdued Christmas” show on Saturday, Dec. 21 at The Ruins in Hood River at 6:45 p.m., featuring “a collection of songs and stories that have something to do with the holiday season — including a recitation of Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas In Wales.”
This will be a seated show in the Back Room at The Ruins. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
All Hood River County Library events are free and open to the community, although some are aimed at teens and tweens. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
- A performance of “Scrooge” by the Travelling Lantern Theater Company on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at Parkdale Elementary School. Everyone will receive a small gift.
- Star Wars Trivia at the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Head to a galaxy far, far, away or to the Hood River Library to win prizes for knowing the most about Leia, Rey, Darth Vader, and more.
- Solstice Party at the Hood River Library on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Celebrate the longest night of the year. Enjoy a puppet show by Dragon Theater Puppets, art activity, refreshments and a gift.
- Teen movie night at the Hood River Library on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.
Solera Brewery in Parkdale hosts its annual Artisan Market, noon to 7 p.m., Dec. 21, with a diverse set of community creations. Local musician Kerry Williams, on mandolin and other instruments, performs from 6 to 9 p.m. the same day. The pub is all-ages until 8 p.m.
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Dec. 20: Wasco Brothers (country-honky tonk), 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21: Willy & Nelson (folk rock), 7-10 p.m.
‘Go in Peace Symphony’ with Sam Baker Jan. 4-5
Austin singer-songwriter Sam Baker collaborates with the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta in a special presentation of “The Go in Peace Symphony” on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
Baker survived a terrorist bomb attack in 1986 and now uses his original music to convey his search for “beauty and transcendence.” Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org; $30 adults ($25 members), $10 youth/children. Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library to discuss “The child’s child,” “an novel-within-a-novel about brothers and sisters and the violence lurking behind our society’s taboos, according to a press release.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
