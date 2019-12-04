Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo Dec. 5
On Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston, “two of the finest guitar and mandolin players in the Gorge,” blend colorful originals, arrangements, vocal harmony and a whole lot of fun.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Teen art, movies, trivia at HR Libraries
- No Assigned Reading Book Club, Mystery Theme at the Hood River Library on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Choose a book on our monthly theme and come share what was great (or terrible) about it.
- Chess Club at the Hood River Library on Tuesdays at 5-6:30 p.m. through Dec. 17. Chess Club is a drop-in style game club, open to all levels, ages 8 and up.
- Copycat Masterpiece: Recreate famous works of art! Parkdale Library, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.; Hood River Library, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.; and Cascade Locks Library, Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.
- Star Wars Trivia at the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Head to a galaxy far, far, away or to the Hood River Library to win prizes for knowing the most about Leia, Rey, Darth Vader and more.
- Teen movie night at the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. Voting for December’s movie is underway. Teens can come vote for their choice now through Dec. 5.
Bret Lucich Show at Zim’s Dec. 6
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Dec. 6: The Bret Lucich Show, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Closed for private event.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘We Call It Christmas’ opens Dec. 6
The Dalles Worship Choir presents “We Call It Christmas,” featuring a 40-member multi-church choir, with soloists Kris Riefel, Connie Ford, Duane Purcell, Colleen Worrell, Duane Patton, director Shawn Lutz and narrator Shirley Hamilton.
Friday, Dec. 6: Calvary Baptist, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Covenant Christian, The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: Gateway Presbyterian, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15: First Christian Church, The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.
The concerts are free, but donations will be accepted.
Tim Mayer at Naked Winery Dec. 6
Pianist Tim Mayer will be playing at the Naked Winery on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m., with a mix of jazz-infused pop, rock, blues, holiday tunes, and jazz.
New location, 606 Oak St., Hood River; 541-387-4344.
‘Holiday Sparkle’ features Tammie Brown Dec. 6
RuPaul’s “Drag Race” star Tammie Brown is bringing her Holiday Sparkle Show to River City Saloon on Friday, Dec. 6. Tammie has toured the world throughout her 20-plus year career. Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tammie has been featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag U, and America’s Got Talent.
Doors open 9 p.m. with a 10 p.m. show. Event is for ages 21 and over only. Tickets at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.
McDougall at Rivertap Dec. 7
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Dec. 6: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (duo, covers, rock ‘n roll)
Saturday, Dec. 7: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, Americana)
Sunday, Dec. 8: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Pigs on the Wing return Dec. 7
Pink Floyd cover band Pigs on the Wing return to the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open 7 p.m. The band will feature a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album “Animals,” and a second set highlighting the very best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.
Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen.
Cascade Singers concert Dec. 7-8
“Cascade Singers Presents a Parker-Shaw Christmas” is the title for the Cascade Singers’ holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Performances take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, The Dalles. The Alice Parker-Robert Shaw collaboration produced a rich body of choral music, often based on folk tunes, hymns, and Christmas carols.
The concert will include J.S. Bach chorales and a piece for organ and choir from the romantic era. Admission is by donation at the door.
Pride Book Club meets Dec. 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss Judith Barrington’s memoir “Lifesaving.” The book is about the complexity of losing both parents and coming, out, and is told “skillfully and with gentle humor.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
VOCI ‘Love, Actually’ jazz concert opens Dec. 13
VOCI choir, a 50-voice ensemble, along with the area’s top jazz musicians, will get you singing and swinging along with hits from the 2003 movie “Love, Actually,” on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Vocal ensembles Canticum and the Choral Union Choir are on the bill, as well as the Jazz Collective swinging through holiday favorites, all under the direction of Mark Steighner. Two matinee performances will be held Dec. 15 and 17 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 at gorgeorchesta.org.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
‘Holiday Spectacular’ with Anna Viemeister
Opera globetrotter and TDHS Alum Anna Viemeister returns to the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring selections of opera, jazz, pop and rock, Viemeister and special guest singers Valentin Peytchinov (bass) and Samuel Varhan (tenor) will be joined by local musicians including Paul Viemeister, the Cascade Singers, Got Your Six, Kat Blackmar, Stephanie Black, Corin Parker and Barb Haren as well as Cowboy Poets Duane Nelson and Coyote Joe. Tiered ticketing at the door.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-298-8533.
FIRST LEGO League tournaments, Dec. 7 and 14
The Gorge Tech Alliance, host of the annual Columbia Gorge FIRST LEGO League (FLL) tournaments, invites the community to watch the fun and support local students the next two weekends: Dec. 7 at Hood River Middle School and Dec. 14 at The Dalles Middle School. The best viewing time is roughly 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (except during a lunch break). Teams of students ages 9-14 from schools all around the Gorge will be competing at these local qualifiers for the international FLL robotics competition. Winners travel to the state tournaments in Hillsboro in January. For more information, visit gorgerobotics.org.
