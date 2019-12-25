Maddie McLean and Tim Mayer at CCA
Looking for something to do over the Christmas holiday with friends or relatives? Drop by the Columbia Center for the Arts on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. Maddie McLean (vocals) and Tim Mayer (piano/vocals) will be playing at the premier performance of a monthly after-hours music series organized by the center.
They’ll be doing Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder and a few holiday tunes. The concert will last about an hour, so you can get home in time for a late dinner.
There is a suggested donation of $10.
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-8877.
‘Jack Maybe’ Dec. 27 at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Dec. 24-25: Closed
Friday, Dec. 27: The Jack Maybe Project, 6-9 p.m. (northwest style rock and roll)
Saturday, Dec. 28: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, Americana)
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Kit Garoutte at Feast, Tarwater
Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at a venue near you:
Thursday, Dec. 26: Feast Market, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon.
Tuesdays in January: Tarwater Tavern, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon.
Thursday, Jan. 9, Feast Market, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon (with Ann Flemming).
Gunshy at Zim’s Dec. 27
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Dec. 27: Gunshy (country-rock) with guest Al Hare, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Wasco Brothers (Country-Honky Tonk), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year’s celebration (east coast time) with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and guests, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘‘Go in Peace Symphony’ with Sam Baker Jan. 4-5
Austin singer-songwriter Sam Baker collaborates with the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta in a special presentation of “The Go in Peace Symphony” on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
Baker survived a terrorist bomb attack in 1986 and now uses his original music to convey his search for “beauty and transcendence.”
Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org and are $30 for adults ($25 members) and $10 for youth/children.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
Pride Book Club meets Jan. 9 in The Dalles
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library to discuss “The child’s child,” “an ingenious novel-within-a-novel about brothers and sisters and the violence lurking behind our society’s taboos.”
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
The Lonely (Roy Orbison Tribute) Jan. 29
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.
“The Lonely delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers,” said a press release. “Veteran Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
‘Lunch Time Conversations’ Jan. 9
Lunch Time Conversations start Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. Conversations about race, gender identity, immigration and the American dream will be included during the course of the series.
Facilitator Alexis James will lead the first discussion, “White Allyship in Close-knit Communities.” Lunch is provided. This conversation will be co-hosted by the Oregon Humanities Project.
(See page B2 for more information on this series.)
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
