Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 7: Wasco Brothers (country/honky tonk), 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Valentine Ball Feb. 14
The Sparkle & Shine Valentine Ball is coming up Friday, Feb. 14 from 7-10 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge.
Dance with the Secret Salsa Society to an eclectic playlist of “Latin, Swing and Everything in Between.” This is an all ages event that will include a photo booth, dessert bar and dance instruction from Johnny and Hannah. Tickets are $15.
Hood River Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1507.
Community Sings II opens Feb. 21
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Community Sings II, the Voci Choir and Audience Singalong, at the Wy’east Performing Arts Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 23 (2 p.m.).
The concert will feature the CGOA Voci Choir, Canticum, Hood River Valley Chamber Singers, CGOA Youth Choir, GALS (Gorge A Cappella Lady Singers), plus the CGCC Choral Union.
Admission is free, with donations gladly accepted.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
Country Dance returns
The Second Saturday Country Dance returns to Rockford Grange on Saturday, Feb. 8. The potluck gathering starts at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and waltzes, with live music with the Mill Creek String Band and dance caller Sue Baker. All ages are welcome, no partner is required and the event is family friendly. All dances walked through first time. Tickets: Adults $7; $6 Mid-Columiba Folklore Members; $1 for those 16 and under.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
McDougall at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Feb. 7: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (one man band, Americana)
Sunday, Feb. 9: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo Feb. 6
Kerry Williams and Chic Preston “blend colorful originals and unique arrangements with vocal harmonies and a whole lot of fun.” Catch them at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Wind and Wire’ concerts at HRMS
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Wind and Wire with the Sinfonietta and soloist Dr. Erik Steighner, on Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.) at the Hood River Middle School.
On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” “Floating World,” a poem by Alan Hovhaness, and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms. Tickets available at door or gorgeorchestra.org, adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, and free for children under 10.
Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St.; 541-386-2114.
Cardboard Armor Workshop Feb. 22
Visit the Hood River Library Makerspace on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own piece of shoulder armor, or Pauldron, out of cardboard.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Maryhill Museum of Art opens March 15
Maryhill Museum of Art will open for the season on March 15, with the exhibition “A Particular Beauty: Romanian Folk Clothing.”
The exhibit is drawn almost exclusively from the museum’s collection of Romanian textiles, which has grown to include more than 450 objects, including 20 fully dressed mannequins and numerous individual garments including coats, chemises, blouses, and vests. The exhibition will showcase a variety of embroidery techniques, mediums, and styles that have evolved through the influences of adjacent ethnic populations.
Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale; 509-773-3733.
‘Red Robe’ at Slopeswell
It’s a Red Robe Reduction! Red Robe Revivalists Nate Ullrich and Doug Archbald will be playing a mix of favorites and new material at Slopeswell Cider Co. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St. No. 102, Hood River; 541-436-4646.
‘Nightlife’ at Route 30
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Friday, Feb. 7: Nightlife, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: T-Blue and the Rhythm Inflictors, freaturing Tom Reinerth (guitar), Victor Roy (homemade cardboard drums), James Lundin (bass), Steve Rideout (fiddle), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Sarah Wild and the Watch, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: Alonzo Garbanzo (folk-rock) 8-10 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Alonzo Garbanzo at Hood Crest
Catch six and 12-string guitar specialist Alonzo Garbanzo at Hood Crest Winery Friday Feb. 7 and Friday, Feb. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.
Black History Month celebrated
Coming up at the Hood River Library:
Feb. 5: Gospel sing-along (live music) and fun craft activity, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: Enjoy classic Jazz while replicating a traditional African fabric dyeing technique, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hum along with Aretha Franklin’s classics and make an African Kente cloth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Listen to lively, danceable African music while creating your own African mask, 5:30 p.m.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
History Forum returns in February
The original Wasco County Courthouse (410 West Second Place, The Dalles) hosts the Regional History Forum series Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. featuring lectures and presentations from top local and regional historians.
Admission is free, with donations accepted. Upcoming schedule includes:
Feb. 8: The Women of Sorosis: Social “Influencers” of Their Day (Denise Dietrich Bokum)
Feb. 15: Rufus and the Army Camp that Helped End World War II (Cal McDermid)
Feb. 22: Finding the Wire Trail: Early Communication in the Gorge (Dave and Helen Wand and Larry McGinnis)
Mardi Gras party Feb. 8
Transport yourself to the French Quarter of New Orleans at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Mardi Gras Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7-11 p.m.
Authentic food, live jazz music and professional Tarot Card readings. Tickets are $20 for this 21 and over event.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
Kit Garoutte at Feast
Live music coming up at Feast:
Thursday, Feb. 6, Kit Garoutte and Jay Reed, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Kit Garoutte and Ann Flemming, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feast Market & Delicatessen, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-6886.
Al and Nolan at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music Monday’s at Everybody’s:
Feb. 10: Brian Greeley, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 17: Scott and Rebecca, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
Pride Book Club meets Feb. 13 in TD
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library to discuss “Becoming Nicole: The transformation of an American Family,” by Amy Ellis Nutt. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Europatopia plays TD Art Center Feb. 16
It’s Klezmer and Beyond with Europatopia, a seven-piece world-music band led by Joel Kabakov, at The Dalles Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets are a $15 suggested donation.
The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-296-4759.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.