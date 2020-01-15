CCA After-Hours music series starts
New York-based singer and performance artist Robbi Kumalo will be joined by local musicians Tim Mayer, Mike Turley and Mike Groder at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the first After-Hours Music event hosted this winter and spring by Columbia Center for the Arts.
Suggested donation is $10. Kumalo presents in gospel, pop and jazz in song and spoken word. Next up on Feb. 26 is local singer-songwriter Stephanie Sweet.
New York-based singer and performance artist Robbi Kumalo will be joined by local musicians Tim Mayer, Mike Turley and Mike Groder at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the first After-Hours Music event hosted this winter and spring by Columbia Center for the Arts.
Suggested donation is $10. Kumalo presents in gospel, pop and jazz in song and spoken word. Next up on Feb. 26 is local singer-songwriter Stephanie Sweet.
Kit Garoutte at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Jan. 17: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one-man band, easy listening, covers)
Sunday, Jan. 19: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
County Line at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 17: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets , 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18: County Line (Americana, country), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Willie & Nelson at White Buffalo
Bill Nielsen (acoustic guitar) and singer Lisa Nelson are known for their harmonies, performing familiar pop, rock and country tunes you can sing along to. Hear them on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Barney & the Stray Kitties at DM
It’s Barney & the Stray Kitties at Double Mountain. Featuring Barney (bass), Chris (mandolin) and Polly (guitar), the band performs country rock and blues seasoned with tasty vocal harmonies. Catch them Thursday, Jan. 16 from 8-10 p.m. at Double Mountain.
Double Mountain Brewery 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Peter Marbach at HR Library Jan. 22
Peter Marbach presents a slideshow and presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. His latest book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty,” has been described as a “masterful combination of visual storytelling and passionate essays.” Marbach will be donating 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his book at the event to the Hood River Library.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Jazz at Last Stop Saloon
Live music coming up at Last Stop Saloon:
Enjoy Tuesday Night jazz at Last Stop Saloon from 5-7 p.m. with the Ati (vocal) and Rossco (guitar) Jazz Duo. Jazz continues Wednesday nights with Chic Preston and Dennis Williams from 6-8 p.m.
Last Stop Saloon, 209 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-3070.
Scot & Rebecca at Route 30
Guitarist Scot Bergeron and bass player Rebecca Stonestreet perform “classic folk-rock tunes with a lively and energetic sound.”
Catch them on Friday, Jan. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Route 30 Bottles and Brews.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
The Lonely (Roy Orbison Tribute) in TD Jan. 29
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. “The Lonely delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers,” said a press release. “Veteran Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Fraser, Haas play CCA Feb. 20
Scots fiddle extraordinaire Alasdair Fraser performs with cellist Natalie Haas on Feb. 20 at Columbia Center for the Arts; tickets are $25 and available online at columbiarts.org, or at CCA Gallery and Waucoma Books.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com. Listings run as space allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.