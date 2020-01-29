On Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m., Barney & the Stray Kitties return to the White Buffalo, with country rock and blues seasoned with rich vocal harmonies.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Black History Month celebrated
Hood River Library celebrates Black History Month with programs that include the following:
Feb. 5: Gospel sing-along (live music) and fun craft activity, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: Enjoy classic Jazz while replicating a traditional African fabric dyeing technique, 5:30 p.m.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Kenny & the Jeffs
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 31: Kenny & the Jeffs, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Kenny & the Jeffs, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Mardi Gras party Feb. 8
Transport yourself to the French Quarter of New Orleans at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Mardi Gras Celebration Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7-11 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for this 21 and over event.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
Kit Garoutte at Feast
Live music coming up at Feast:
Thursday, Jan. 30: Kit Garoutte and Ann Flemming, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6, Kit Garoutte and Jay Reed, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feast Market & Delicatessen, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-6886.
Dead Lee at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music Monday’s at Everybody’s:
Jan. 27: Dead Lee, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 3: Al and Nolan, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 10: Brian Greeley, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 17: Scott and Rebecca, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
‘Prohibitions’ at Route 30 Jan. 31
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Friday, Jan. 31: The New Prohibitions, with the Honeybadgers, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Nightlife, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: T-Blue, 7 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Cascade Singers meet; concerts planned
Cascade Singers choir rehearsals for all interested singers meet Sundays at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets in The Dalles from 7-9 p.m. One-hour work sessions meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Upcoming performances are scheduled for February and March. For more information, contact Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
History Forum returns Feb. 1
The original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 West Second Place, The Dalles, hosts the Regional History Forum series beginning Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. featuring lectures and presentations from top local and regional historians. Free admission; donations accepted.
Schedule includes:
Feb. 1: From Radical Idea to Ratification: Women’s Voting Rights (Janice Dilg)
Feb. 8: The Women of Sorosis: Social “Influencers” of Their Day (Denise Dietrich Bokum)
Feb. 15: Rufus and the Army Camp that Helped End World War II (Cal McDermid)
Saturday, Feb. 22: Finding the Wire Trail: Early Instant Communication in the Gorge (Dave and Helen Wand and Larry McGinnis)
Europatopia plays TD Art Center Feb. 16
It’s Klezmer and Beyond with Europatopia, a seven-piece world-music band led by Joel Kabakov, at The Dalles Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. $15 suggested donation.
The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-296-4759.
Community Sings opens Feb. 21
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the Voci Choir and Audience Singalong at the Wy’east Performing Arts Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 23 (2 p.m.). Free admission; donations gladly accepted.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road.
Pride Book Club meets Feb. 13
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “Becoming Nicole: The transformation of an American Family,” by Amy Ellis Nutt. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Al and Nolan at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Jan. 31: Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (brothers playing covers)
Sunday, Feb. 2: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Trivia Fundraiser at pFriem Jan. 29
The Hood River County Library Foundation Literary and Local History Trivia Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. at pFriem Family Brewers. There will be teams of four, or join a team. Bring a phone or tablet to access the trivia game. Proceeds will be donated to the Hood River County Library Foundation. Suggested donation $10.
pFriem Family Brewers, 707 Portway Ave, Hood River; 541-321-0490.
