CGOA auditions for Youth Chorus
Open auditions for the CGOA Youth Chorus are Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 5:45-6:15 p.m. at Chenowith Elementary School in The Dalles.
Under the direction of Corin Parker, the goal of the ensemble is to offer high quality choral ensemble instruction, said a press release. All unchanged youth voices from age 8-13 are encouraged to audition.
Students can bring a song or simply sing a scale for an audition. A performance is planned for Feb. 23 at Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Odell.
‘Ernie Sterno’ at Zim’s Jan. 3
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 3: Ernie Sterno and the Blue Flames, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Howlin Woods, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Dancing with the Gorge Stars’ returns Jan. 10
Dancing with the Gorge Stars returns Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School. Just like the reality TV dance show, six local “Gorge Stars” learn a dance routine and compete for audience votes in this Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association fundraiser.
A judging panel will determine who wins the mirror ball trophy. Dancers are working with professionals from the Utah Ballroom Dance Co., and video highlights of the rehearsals are shown during the event.
Tickets are $20 advance, available at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, or online at www.mccca.info.
‘Starry Night Ball’ NYE in Arlington
Dubbed a “Starry Night in Monaco,” the New Year’s Eve Ball in Arlington will feature live music by The Hereafters — a rock, pop, country and alternative cover band from the Northwest — and a Monte Carlo gaming room featuring a night of poker and other gaming action.
The ball will be held at the Gronquist Building starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10/person; this is a 21 and older event. The event is BYOB, and no-host hors d’oeuvres will be available from River’s Edge Deli.
The ball is hosted by the Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact Jodie Gentry at 541-310-9576.
Chamber Concert Jan. 12 at Valley Christian
The second annual Chamber Music Concert featuring Europatopia, Canticum Vocal Choir, and more happens Thursday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m., at Hood River Valley Christian Church. The concert is presented by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association.
Admission is free, and donations will be gladly accepted.
Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River; 541-386-2608.
Jazz band at Last Stop NYE
Vocalist Ati Yates, guitarist Rossco Wright and friends play jazz standards and more for an early New Year’s Eve show Dec. 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles.
Last Stop Saloon, 209 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-3070.
‘Joytribe’ at Everybody’s New Year’s Eve
Dance in the New Year to Joytribe, Portland’s premier World-Infused Funk band, at Everybody’s on New Year’s Eve. Music starts at 10 p.m., midnight champagne toast.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
More New Year’s Eve music in HR
River City Saloon: The Nappy Roots with Lana Shea, DJ Mexi and Joseph, 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. This is a 21 and over event.
Double Mountain: Shafty (Phish cover band), two sets, 9 p.m., 21 and over.
The Ruins: Motown & Soul Extravaganza with Kris Deelane & The Hurt, 8 p.m., 21 and over.
‘Go in Peace Symphony’ with Sam Baker Jan. 4-5
Austin singer-songwriter Sam Baker collaborates with the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta in a special presentation of “The Go in Peace Symphony” on Saturday, Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 5 (2 p.m.), at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center.
Baker survived a terrorist bomb attack in 1986 and now uses his original music to convey his search for “beauty and transcendence.”
Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org; $30 adults ($25 members), $10 youth/children.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
Kit Garoutte at Feast, Tarwater
Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at a venue near you:
Tuesdays in January, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon.
Thursday, Jan. 9, Feast Market, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon (with Ann Flemming).
‘Lunch Time Conversations’ Jan. 9
Lunch Time Conversations start Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. This is a series of conversations about race, gender identity, immigration and the American dream.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Pride Book Club meets Jan. 9 in The Dalles
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library to discuss “The child’s child,” which reviewers call “an ingenious novel-within-a-novel about brothers and sisters and the violence lurking behind our society’s taboos.”
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
The Lonely in TD Jan. 29
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
“The Lonely delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers,” said a press release. “Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com. Listings run as space allows.
