Kay Floria at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends (until Sept. 4)
Friday, July 12: Kay Floria and Randy Bell, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 19: James Andrews and friends, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 26: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Chic Preston and John Bunzow, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Wasco Brothers at The Ruins
Thursday, July 11: The Wasco Brothers (country rock), 6 p.m., free all-ages show.
Tuesday, July 16: The Builders & The Butchers (indie rock) with Igor & The Red Elvises and Autopilot Is For Lovers, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Alonzo Garbanzo solo shows
Coming to a town near you, guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo brings his guitars to the stage for an evening of originals and familiar covers.
Sunday, July 14: Mosier Farmers Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17: The Blue Barn, Dallesport (with Ted Matzen), 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, July 21: Solera Brewery, Parkdale, 6-9 p.m.
HR Library July activities
Friday, July 12, 11 a.m., Parkdale Library — Ribbon Wand craft activity.
Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m., Cascade Locks Library — Ribbon Wand Activity.
Saturday, July 13, 1 p.m. — Robot Coding: Learn to code using tiny robots.
Wednesday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. — Angel Ocasio, Bilingual Comedy. Enjoy the antics and comedy of Angel Ocasio, King of Clowns. Funny in any language.
Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m. — For the Wind! Science Workshop. 90 mins. Registration required. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibrary.org to reserve space.
Wednesday, July 31 — Red Yarn Show: Red Yarn and his puppet pals perform their old-time music, folktales and sing-alongs. 12:30 p.m. at Cascade Locks Elementary Gym and 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
Chris Baron, Megan Cronin at Rivertap
Friday, July 12: Chris Baron and Megan Cronin, 7-10 p.m. (duo, covers, local)
Saturday, July 13: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olson, 7-10 p.m. (duo, rock ‘n roll covers)
Sunday, July 14: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Brad Creel at Everybody’s
Live music coming up at Everybody’s:
Monday, July 15: Brad Creel + The Reel Deel, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Walt Keale at The Dalles Masonic Lodge July 13
Slack key guitarist Walt Keale returns to The Dalles on Saturday, July 13. Keale is from a large and famous Hawaiian musical family, said a press release. Don’t miss this evening of slack-key guitar, ukulele, Hawaiian music and cultural sharing.
The concert will be held at The Dalles Masonic Lodge. It’s easy to find — the second story of Clock Tower Ales, at 311 Union Street. Tickets are $15 in advance (available at Gorge Community Music) and $20 at the door.
Lesley & Mark at the White Buffalo
Lesley Saunders (guitar/vocals) performs a mix of alternative folk rock and ballads accompanied by guitar virtuoso Mark Daly at the White Buffalo on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Incontinentals return to Zim’s July 13
Friday, July 12: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 13: The Incontinentals with Doc Doolittle, Silky Mayer, Michael Bard and Larry Bard, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Bram Bratá Steel Band at Mt. Hood Winery
Bring your family and friends for a special evening outdoors with the Tri-Cities’ Bram Bratá Steel Band on Saturday, July 13 at Mt. Hood Winery. Listen to the challenging and varied repertoire of traditional Trinidadian steel drum music, Caribbean favorites, soca, jazz, classical and modern pop and rock tunes from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free and the show is suitable for all ages.
Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River; 541-386-8333.
Pride Book Club meets July 11 at TD Library
On Thursday, July 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing one of this year’s Oregon Battle of the Books picks, “George” by Alex Gino.
“When people look at George, they think they see a boy. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl,” said a press release.
The group will be reading three articles about the controversy this choice engendered.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
West Coast Woodcut opens at Maryhill
The exhibition “West Coast Woodcut: Contemporary Relief Prints by Regional Artists,” opens at Maryhill Museum of Art on Saturday, July 13, and runs through Nov. 15.
The exhibition explores the natural beauty, cityscapes and social worlds of the West Coast through 60 woodcut prints, linocuts and wood engravings by artists from Washington, Oregon and California, said a press release.
Author reading, writing workshop at HR Library
Portland author Valerie J. Brooks will talk about her latest book, “Revenge in 3 Parts,” on Wednesday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
“‘Revenge in 3 Parts’ is a psychological thriller and debut noir that takes the reader from Paris to Portland, Ore., and finally to Kauai,” said a press release.
Brooks received an Elizabeth George Foundation grant and the Monticello Award for Fiction. She has served as fiction editor at Northwest Review for four years, and as a member on the board of directors for Oregon Writers Colony.
Former teacher Kendy Pearson will present a workshop about publication writing on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. “Introduction to Publication Writing,” is a workshop for both teens and adults in any stage of their writing journey, said a press release.
Attendees will learn about the publishing industry, the endless opportunities to write professionally, and the intricacies of the writing craft required for publication. With these tools, they can step out with success and get noticed by editors and agents, said a press release.
No pre-registration required for this program. Please bring a sack lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.