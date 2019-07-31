Never Come Down, and more, at the Ruins
Thursday, Aug. 1: Never Come Down (bluegrass), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Tango Alpha Tango (indie rock) with Cedar Teeth, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Vitamin D (hip hop) with DJ Zinker, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Quick & Easy Boys (rock) with The Hazelnuts, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ten30 (local rock), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Hillstomp (blues) with Strange Hotels, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Tony Smiley (“Loop Ninja”), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Grand Royale, a Beastie Boys Tribute (ticketed show), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Shaniko Days Aug. 3-4
Shaniko Days returns, featuring a parade, a gunfight at the OK Corral, and plenty of entertainment the weekend of Aug. 3-4. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a chamber raffle and bake sale as well as “Old-Tyme Photos” from noon to 5 p.m. Gunfight at the OK Corral skit and other gunslinger episodes and more throughout the day.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Mud Springs Gospel Band, 11 a.m., followed by the Sunshine Exchange Cloggers, Phoenix Duo, Triur Amadan Irish band. Street dance at 7 p.m. with local area dance instructors Joni, Zac & Mic.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Church in the School at 10 a.m. by True Life Church of Colton, Ore.
The weekend features free camping along the streets of Shaniko, Meg Graf performing Ragtime, Vintage, and requested music in the Stagecoach Station/Raven’s Nest in the afternoons, Downtown Firehouse sale and a Toy and Game Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school house.
Sponsored by City of Shaniko and the Shaniko Chamber of Commerce and Shaniko Preservation Guild.
‘Shakin Sin Clines’ at Zim’s Aug. 3
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Aug. 2: Phil N The Blanks with Dan Boller-vocals/keyboard, Jose Maya-vocals/drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3: The Shakin’ Sin Clines with Whit Draper, Don Campbell and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
The Graduates at Rivertap Aug. 2
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Aug. 2: The Graduates, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Bonneville Power and WWII’ lecture Aug. 16
Join Libby Burke on Friday, Aug. 16 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum as he outlines the impact of the Bonneville Power Administration’s service during World War II. Historical photos and the rarely-seen color film “Power Builds Ships” highlight the ship building industry during the war and the rise of the Pacific Northwest aluminum industry.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18, the 7 p.m. program only is $5.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600.
Fields of May at The Eagles
The Eagles Lodge welcomes Fields of May: Julie Mayfield, Dennis Morgan, Jon Bennett and Mike Creighton playing old timey and western/country/blues covers, with a bit of jazz and originals on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
MegaNeil at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, July 31 from 7-9 p.m., Megan and Neil blend dueling guitars and soulful harmonies to give country and rock a fresh, new groove.
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy. 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Gatlin Brothers at Granada Theater Aug. 2
The Gatlin Brothers: Larry, Steve and Rudy, will bring their North American tour of country music to The Dalles on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Granada Theatre.
Hits for the Grammy-winning country legends include “Houston,” “Broken Lady,” “Statues Without Hearts” and more. This summer marks the 40th anniversary of their signature single, “All the Gold in California.” Showtime 7 p.m.
Granada Theatre, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles; 815-993-6585, tickets at granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Street Dance at Sedition Brewery Aug. 9
It’s a Cruise the Gorge Street Dance presented by Sedition Brewing Company on Friday, Aug. 9. The street will be closed during the car cruise for live music and barbecue available for purchase. One Night Band will open at 6 p.m. followed by “School bOI,” the Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band.
Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin St., The Dalles. Hot Rod parking is available.
Jam Night at Balch Hotel July 30
Join Balch Hotel as they welcome back dear friends Bucky & Chip and friends for a Special Jam Night on Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Expect originals, classic rock, folk, Americana and blues. Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.
Casey Wykes, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesdays with Chic Preston and Friends (takes place until Sept. 4)
Friday, Aug. 2: Julie, Dallas and Chris, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9: Casey Wykes, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16: Chic Preston and Kerry Williams, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
‘Exquisite Gorge’ project at Maryhill
Maryhill Museum of Art’s collaborative printmaking project, The Exquisite Gorge Project, is the first of its kind in the region and took its inspiration from Surrealist art practice known as exquisite corpse.
In this case, the Columbia River will become the unifying element in a flowing 66-foot artwork telling 10 conceptual stories of the Columbia River and its people. The project features 11 artists working with communities along a 220-mile stretch of the Columbia River from the Willamette to the Snake River confluence. Each artist was assigned a stretch of the river and is working with input from community members to carve images on four-by-six-foot wood panels.
The woodblock panels will be then joined end-to-end to form a massive 66-foot steamrolled print completed on the grounds of Maryhill on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale; 509-773-3733.
‘Kerry & Chic’ at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Pale Ales start August at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in August on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 2: Amber and the Pale Ales
Aug. 3: Small Footprints
Aug. 4: Kerry Williams
Aug. 7: Stephanie Tams-Sweet
Aug. 9: Sharkey
Aug. 10: The Hazelnuts
Aug. 11: The Rezurectors
Aug. 14: Grateful Growlers
Aug. 16: Henry Schifter
Aug. 17: Dave Henehan and friends
Aug. 18: Kerry Williams
Aug. 21: Larry & Raven
Aug. 23: Jess Clemons
Aug. 24: Lesley Saunders
Aug. 25: Sharkey
Aug. 28: Kay Hingson
Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
