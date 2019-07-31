Local Blues singer and Hood Crest Winery owner Tess Barr says “Trouble’s Comin’” — in the form of a new album from the Tess Barr Blues Band. “We recorded in Hood River, Portland and Los Angeles, and we had some great help from our friend and well-known music producer Ron Nevison,” Barr said. The band recently played Mosier Fest and frequently plays the winery on weekends. Check out song samples at tessbarr.com.