Brian Greeley at Rivertap
Thursday, June 27: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (Brothers playing covers)
Friday, June 28: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29: Brian Greeley, 7-10 p.m. (Local teacher with upbeat Americana, originals and covers)
Sunday, June 30: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Ashleigh Flynn at The Ruins June 25
Tuesday, June 25: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters with Mama Sam & The Jam, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 27: Prollyotta with DJ Swoop, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2: Big Monti Trio with Dallas David Ochoa, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 4: Sundiver with Oakenfir, 6 p.m., all-ages show.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Curtis Salgado at Mosier Fest June 29
Main Street Mosier presents a day of music and fun activities with Mosier Fest, Saturday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. at the Mosier School. Artist and vendor booths will give you the opportunity to peruse unique wares created by local makers until 6 p.m.
Mosier Fest is family friendly, with kids’ activities throughout the day, with food on hand from Mosier Company, Nashi Ramen and Rooted in the Gorge. Beer garden available. Bring your dancing shoes for an incredible music line-up. Free admission. Music schedule: 11 a.m. Moon Cats; 1 p.m. The Mighty Sin Clines; 3 p.m. Tess Barr Band; 5 p.m. Norman Sylvester Band featuring Lenanne Miller; 7 p.m. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager.
Meadows summer preview June 28 - 30
Mt. Hood Meadows will operate its scenic chair and hiking experience five days a week - Thursdays through Mondays starting July 5 through Labor Day. The resort is offering a special preview weekend June 28 - 30 to kick off the summer. The Stadium scenic chair will run from 10- 5 each day, and until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Scenic chair rides are $15 or $12 in advance when purchased online, and Meadows offers free guided hiking tours as part of the experience. Join SOLVE on Saturday, June 29 for Mountain Clean Up Day. Register online, reservations required.
Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, June 28: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbetts on the drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Pride Book Club meets July 11
On Thursday, July 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing one of this year’s Oregon Battle of the Books picks, “George” by Alex Gino. “When people look at George, they think they see a boy. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl.” The group will be reading three articles about the controversy this choice engendered. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, 541-296-2815.
Tony Smiley at Everybody’s
Live music coming up at Everybody’s:
Friday, June 28: Tony Smiley (loop ninja), 9 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Open Mic at White Buffalo
It’s here once more, Summer Open Mic at the White Buffalo, Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the band Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early, and bring your dancing shoes. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Center Street Band at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, June 26, from 7-9 p.m., treat yourself to danceable Blues, Latin and rock with stunning vocals and a lively percussion mix from the Center Street Band at the Blue Barn. The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport.
Negative Static at The Eagles
On June 29, the band Negative Static brings danceable music with a nice variety of rock and roll, classic rock, country and blues to The Eagles Lodge, 7-11 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
Countryside Ride at the Trout Lake Country Inn
Classic country and honky-tonk band Countryside Ride makes an annual appearance at the historic Trout Lake Country Inn on Saturday, July 6. Pedal steel guitar, stand-up bass, and twin telecaster guitars bring the twang of Bakersfield, as front man Bret Ervin digs deep into his soul and belts it out in a way you won’t soon forget. 9 p.m., $5 cover.
Trout Lake Country Inn, 15 Guler Road, Trout Lake, Wash.; 509-395-3667.
Alonzo Garbanzo solo shows
Coming to a town near you, guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo brings his six and 12-string guitars to the stage for an evening of originals and familiar covers.
Sunday, June 30,:6-8 p.m., Clocktower Ales, The Dalles
Tuesday, July 2: 4:30-6 p.m., White Salmon Farmers’ Market, Rheingarten Park
Friday, July 5: 6-9 p.m., Solera Brewery, Parkdale.
Henry Schifter at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in June. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. June 26: Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; June 28: Henry Schifter; June 29: Lesley Saunders; June 30: Chic Preston. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
Entertainment listings go to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.