Lyle’s own JT Blue and the Rhythm Inflictors — specializing in toe tapping, groovy blues — return to Route 30 Bottles and Brews on March 6 at 7 p.m. The band features Tom Reinerth (guitar) and Victor Roy (drums).
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles.
Oakenfir, more at River City March 7
It’s a night of transcendent rock music on Saturday, March 7, with local band Oakenfir and special guests The West Goats. Music starts at 9 p.m. with a $5 cover.
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
‘Magic the Gathering’ at HR Hobbies
This casual “Magic the Gathering” trading card game play session is a great chance for kids, tweens, and teens to learn and play Magic. Learn deck building and strategy — all levels welcome — on Friday, March 6, 4-5 p.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Registration is $5 per session.
Hood River Hobbies, 110 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-386-1223.
Chris Baron at Everybody’s March 2
Live music Mondays at Everybody’s, music is from 6-8 p.m.:
March 2: Chris Baron (singer-songwriter)
March 9: Stephanie Sweet (singer-songwriter)
March 16: Ursa Miner (Singer-songwriter)
March 23: Hawthorne Roots (sisters from Bozeman)
Extra show Wednesday March 25: Laney Lou and the Birddogs (folk rock)
March 30: Montgomery Rose (folk)
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
Barley Draught announces ‘Farewell Tour’
Local Irish-folk band Barely Draught announces its Farewell Tour with three Gorge shows: Friday, March 13 at Solera Brewery in Parkdale; Saturday, March 14 at Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles; and Saturday, March 21, at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles (benefit concert for Music Matters). Music starts at 7 p.m.
McDougall at Rivertap March 6
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 6: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, Americana)
Sunday, March 8: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
‘Feast of Words’ features Rezurectors March 14
The Hood River County Library Foundation will host its annual Feast of Words Gala and Fundraiser at the Hood River County Library on Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
Live music from The Rezurectors, live and silent auctions, appetizers and local libations will be available. Tickets are $25 at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo March 5
On Thursday, March 5 from 6-8 p.m., “impeccable pickers Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend colorful originals and unique arrangements with vocal harmonies and a whole lot of fun.”
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Kenny & the Jeffs’ at Zim’s March 7
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 6: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 7: Kenny & the Jeffs with Kenny Olsen, Jeff Carrell, Jeff Minnick and Victor Johnson, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘West Side Story’ opens March 6
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents West Side Story, at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, beginning Friday, March 6.
Jessica Lynne in TD March 10
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Jessica Lynne to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
After moving to the U.S. from Denmark in 2010, Lynne has opened for Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch, Keith Anderson, and Trace Adkins, said a press release.
She has taken top honors in the Washington State Texaco Country Showdown. Her latest Nashville recording “Warning Label” is now being played nationally on country radio.
Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
