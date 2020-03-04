Singer-songwriter Stephanie Sweet played the Columbia Center for the Arts After Hours Music Series last Wednesday night. Her trio, with Marcus Norvick (bass, piano) and Tim Ortlieb (drums) played songs off her upcoming EP “Renaissance.” Coming up March 25 it’s Jess Clemmons, and on April 22 it’s local band Freehugger with guest pianist Erick Haynie. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This is an all-ages event; suggested donation $10. Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-8877.