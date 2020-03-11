“Barely Draught has decided that gathering people in a tight space with friends and fans coming from Portland and Seattle for our three shows (March 13, 14 and 21) would be irresponsible due to the expected trajectory of the Corona Virus. We are postponing our St. Patrick’s Day gigs until further notice,” said the band in a press release.
Maryhill Museum of Art opens March 15
Maryhill Museum of Art will open for the season on March 15, with the exhibition “A Particular Beauty: Romanian Folk Clothing.” Drawn almost exclusively from the museum’s collection of Romanian textiles, has grown to include more than 450 objects, including 20 fully dressed mannequins and numerous individual garments including coats, chemises, blouses, and vests. The exhibition will showcase a remarkable variety of embroidery techniques, mediums, and styles that have evolved through the influences of adjacent ethnic populations.
Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale; 509-773-3733.
Kit Garoutte at Rivertap March 13
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 13: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one-man band, easy listening, covers)
Sunday, March 15: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Stephanie Sweet at Everybody’s March 9
Live music Mondays at Everybody’s, music is from 6-8 p.m.:
March 9: Stephanie Sweet (singer-songwriter)
March 16: Ursa Miner (singer-songwriter)
March 23: Hawthorne Roots (sisters from Bozeman)
Extra show Wednesday March 25: Laney Lou and the Birddogs (folk rock)
March 30: Montgomery Rose (folk)
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s March 17
The 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles takes place Tuesday, March 17 starting at 7 p.m. Victor Johnson, the River City Dudes, and others will join Cascade Singers community choir, the ensemble, and “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” for Irish classical songs, novelty numbers, traditional favorites and sing-alongs. Admission is a free-will offering.
Old St. Peter’s Landmark Church, Third and Lincoln streets, The Dalles.
HR Chamber sponsors Music March
The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce celebrates its Visit Hood River campaign with a month of “Music March.” Expect “sweet notes drifting from venues and organizations of all sizes and types.” Check out visithoodriver.com/hood-river-music-month for the latest bands and venue calendar, featuring everything “from dreamy acoustic to big-sound bluegrass,” said a press release.
Ontiveros, Sweet at White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 12 from 6-8 p.m., songwriter Stephanie Sweet, known for her lyrics and vocals, will be joined by Ron Ontiveros, guitar, bass, and master of the groove play, at White Buffalo Wines.
White Buffalo, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Music at the Ruins returns March 13
Friday, March 13: Vitamin D’s annual “Cool Cat” Theme Costume Party, 7 p.m. $100 cash prize for Best Costume. Tickets $10 at the door.
Friday, March 20: Kory Quinn & Co. with Greenneck Daredevils. $10 in advance and $15 day of show.
Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Harp concert and workshop March 13
Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter give a harp workshop at 1 p.m. and performance March 13 at The Dalles Public Library. The event is free, and the 3 p.m. performance features the multi-instrumentalist duo telling stories and performing on Celtic harps and rare instruments.
Sign up at the front desk for the 1 p.m. hands-on workshop, or call 541-296-2815.
Secret Salsa meets March 13
Dance to bachata, salsa, cumbia, merengue and more with the Secret Salsa Society on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon. Dance instructor Iñaki Villanueva Torres will be leading the group. All ages, no partner needed. $10 suggested donation.
Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St., White Salmon.
Wasco Brothers at Zim’s March 13
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 13: Wasco Brothers (country, honkytonk), 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17: St. Patty’s Day celebration with Tuesday Taps & Tunes, with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Umatilla House lecture March 13
Join local historian Susan Buce on Friday, March 13, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum for a presentation dedicated to The Dalles’ Umatilla House.
On stage: ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Charlotte’s Web’
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents West Side Story, at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. See page B1 for full story.
Charlotte’s Web opens at Columbia Center for the Arts on March 13.
Jessica Lynne in TD
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Jessica Lynne to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. After moving to the U.S. from Denmark in 2010, Lynne has opened for Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch, Keith Anderson, and Trace Adkins. Her latest Nashville recording “Warning Label” is now being played nationally on country radio. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Pride Book Club meets March 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, March 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco Co. Library to discuss “Sing You Home” by Jodi Picoult.
“When personal tragedy leads to a new relationship, Zoe is surprised when those around her are opposed,” said a press release. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Movies back at Granada Theater
Black and white, noir, romantic comedies, westerns, even sci-fi movies from “The Golden Age” are coming back to the Granada Theater in The Dalles. Step back in time with the Granada’s “Time Machine Movies,” presented on the big screen just like the old days. Doors open 6 p.m., 7 p.m. start. $8 admission.
Friday, March 13: “Impact,” starring Brian Donlevy (1949 mystery).
Granada Theater, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles; 815-993-6585, tickets at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Jazz at Last Stop Saloon March 10
Live music coming up at Last Stop Saloon:
Enjoy Tuesday Night jazz at Last Stop Saloon from 5-7 p.m. with jazz from Ati (vocal, percussion), Rossco (guitar) and Will (bass).
Last Stop Saloon, 209 East Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-3070.
Havilah Rand at The Swindler at River City
Relix Magazine says, “Swindler is leading the jamband scene in the Pacific Northwest with their unique brand of Psychedelic Funk.” Catch the band on Friday, March 27, at River City Saloon.
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Havilah Rand at Griffin House March 29
Music returns to The Griffin House in Hood River on Sunday, March 29, with post-grunge troubadour Havilah Rand.
“Her songwriting blends a rootsy, rhythmic edge with a poetic lyricism born of adventure,” said a press release. “Havilah’s songs and voice remind the listener of Joni Mitchell and Nina Simone but with a soul all its own.”
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets/venue information for the concert and an optional songwriting workshop are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Lyle High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.