On March 16, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown prohibited all gatherings larger than 25 people, effective for the next four weeks, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
For other events, it is recommended that individuals in high risk populations (those over 60 years of age, or those with an underlying health condition) should avoid social and community gatherings of more than 10 people, effective through April 8. Other recommendations include that any venue hosting an event ensures guests have ready access to hand sanitizer, sinks with water, soap, and paper towels.
The Blarney Tones at Tabby’s
The Blarney Tones are scheduled to perform at Tabby’s Hole-in-One at the Hood River Golf Course on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, from 6-8 p.m.
Megan Alder at Double Mountain
Megan Alder hosts an album release party at Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery in Hood River on March 21 from 9-11 pm. This is a free, 21-and-over show.
Gorge artists Alder and the Woods is Hunter Parmentier (Underwood) on bass and Tim Ortlieb (Parkdale) on drums. The “MegaParty” features special guests Jess Clemons (Parkdale) opening the night and Neil Mangrum (Lyle) of MegaNeil joining the band on vocals and guitar. The new album “Quittin’ Time” will be available for purchase.
The Mutineers at Rivertap March 20
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, March 19: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (brothers playing covers, country, rock)
Friday, March 20: The Mutineers, 6-9 p.m. (husband and wife duo, Americana /rock/country)
Sunday, March 22: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
‘Mindfulness’ programs March 18, April 8
Jill Kieffer, RN, will be hosting free introductory workshops on “Transforming Stress with Mindfulness,” on Wednesday, March 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Nichols Landing in Hood River; and on Wednesday, March 18 at Water’s Edge in The Dalles.
For information and preregistration, call 541-296-7319.
Hawthorne Roots at Everybody’s March 23
Live music Mondays at Everybody’s, music is from 6-8 p.m.:
March 23: Hawthorne Roots (sisters from Bozeman)
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
‘Shakin’ Sin Clines’ at Zim’s March 21
Live music at Zim’s
Friday, March 20: Al and Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 21: The Shakin’ Sin Clines, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
‘Fearless Few’ at White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m., three-piece band: JD and the Fearless Few, with singer-songwriter John Donovan (guitar, harmonica), James Andrews (sax, guitar, vocals) and Chris Sattem (bass).
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Movies back at Granada Theater
Doors open 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start for movie night at the Granada Theater. Admission is $8.
Friday, March 20: “His Girl Friday,” starring Cary Grant (1940 romance)
Friday, March 27: “Angel and the Badman,” starring John Wayne (1947 western).
Swindler at River City March 27
Relix Magazine says, “Swindler is leading the jamband scene in the Pacific Northwest with their unique brand of Psychedelic Funk.” Swindler plays River City on March 27; a special light show planned for this concert. Details will be published in future editions of the Entertainment Update.
Havilah Rand at The Griffin House March 29
Music returns to The Griffin House in Hood River on Sunday, March 29, with post-grunge troubadour Havilah Rand. “Her songwriting blends a rootsy, rhythmic edge with a poetic lyricism born of adventure. Havilah’s songs and voice remind the listener of Joni Mitchell and Nina Simone but with a soul all its own.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets/venue info for the concert and an optional songwriting workshop are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Lyle High School.
Kory Quinn, Daredevils at Ruins March 20
Friday, March 20: Kory Quinn & Co. with Greenneck Daredevils.; $10/advance, $15 day of show.
Canceled/Postponed
Second Saturday Country Dance at Rockford Grange. Hoping for an April return to regular schedule.
April 4 — Canine Country event for Home at Last animal shelter; rescheduled to later date.
Maryhill Museum of Art — Closed until further notice due to Washington state proclamation banning all activities with 250 or more people for the next six weeks.
March 17 — Cascade Singers St. Patrick’s Day concert at St. Peter’s Landmark Church; postponement for later this spring.
March 20-22 — West Side Story performances at Wy’east PAC canceled.
April 11 — Jazz Collective/ Frank Sinatra tribute concert has been canceled.
April 24 — Voci Baroque Concert – canceled.
April 4 — “Hats Off to CGOA Gala” has been canceled, but will be potentially rescheduled for fall.
Hood River County Library district — all locations closed through March 31. Website services (eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming movies and online databases) will be available. Due dates for materials will be automatically extended and fines waived during the closure.
March 21 — Skyline Hospital foundation event, Best Western Plus.
