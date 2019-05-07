Okay, here’s the usual jazz, blues, rock, classical, folk, country, literature and short video format update happenings going on in our neck of the woods.
Carrell, Olsen at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, May 9: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, May 10: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olson, 7-10 p.m. (duo, rock n roll covers)
Saturday, May 11: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, covers, easy listening)
Sunday, May 12: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Author Kugler May 8
A book launch event for local author Rob Kugler will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at Double Mountain Brewery at 6:30 p.m. Kugler will be discussing his new book, “A Dog Named Beautiful,” which critics say is “an uplifting and unforgettable story of a U.S. Marine, his extraordinary dog, and the road trip of a lifetime.”
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Second Saturday Dance
The Second Saturday Country Dance returns May 11 from 7-9 p.m. at the Rockford Grange. The dance caller will be Caroline Oakley with the Old Time Highway band. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, no partner required. Tickets are $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Bring snacks for break time.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Kit Garoutte at White Buffalo
On Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m., don’t miss professional singer/songwriter, guitarist and entertainer Kit Garoutte. Bring your dancing shoes!
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Sinfonietta concert
The Sinfonietta ends its season with a performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto performed by Kathryn Apland, plus Beethoven’s most popular Fifth Symphony, said a press release. Rounding out the concert will be the premiere of “Becoming Mountains,” a newly commissioned work by Artistic Director Mark Steighner. Concerts are Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 Youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10.
Al & Nolan at the Blue
On Wednesday, May 8, brothers Al and Nolan Hare “blend smoking hot licks with rock-rooted bass beats presenting a magical mix of rock, blues and country music.”
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy. 14, Dallesport.
‘Pure Country’ at Eagles Lodge
On Saturday, May 11, it’s live music from Pure Country and Gun Shy, from 7-11 p.m. at The Eagles Lodge. Band members include Mike Mutton, Kenny Olsen, Archie Olsen, and Dan Boller. Cover $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Celebrate mom at Maryhill
Explore museum treasures with mom — all mothers receive free admission to Maryhill Museum on Mother’s Day, May 12. This season’s special exhibitions include works on paper and still life paintings from the museum’s collection.
‘Nunsense,’ benefit opens May 9
Plays for Non-Profits presents “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,” on May 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dalles Civic Auditorium and May 25, 7:30 p.m. and May 26, 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 seniors and students. Proceeds benefit The Next Door of Hood River and Wasco counties.
