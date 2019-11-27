Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Annual Turkey Day Eve Party with Al & Nolan, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 29: JD and The Fearless Few, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30: McDougall, 6-9 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
It’s rockin’ blues with Pavement Ends, featuring Dennis Harvey, Tim Mayer and John Durkan. Catch them at Stave & Stone on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4-6 p.m.
Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.
The annual Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke returns Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m. Expect tasty tunes and “a night of belting out songs far beyond your vocal range.”
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
The Happiness Lab is a project of Gorge Happiness Month and an invitation to all to join the conversation about what makes you happy. The Happiness Lab meets Nov. 27 at the Hood River Library, at 6 p.m.
Coming up in January, the group will be tackling a free online course on the science of happiness, offered through Yale University.
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 29: Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30: Got your Six, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a community thank you, the museum is offering free admission all day. There will be complimentary hot cocoa, cider and cookies offered. Live holiday music will be provided, featuring music from several area choirs, bands and ensembles. Share what you can to help those who are less fortunate during the holidays by bringing a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families in need.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Serious Theater presents the “Weekend after Thanksgiving Christmas Show” at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Details on page A2.
Diana Beterbide and friends put on an annual concert to raise money for local animal welfare organizations. This year’s concert will be on Dec. 5 at Riverside Community Church beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children, at the door.
Hood River Library hosts a chess club each Tuesday through Dec. 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. Chess club is a drop-in style game club, open to all levels, ages 8 and up, with beginner instruction available.
RuPaul’s “Drag Race” star Tammie Brown is bringing her Holiday Sparkle Show to River City Saloon on Friday, Dec. 6. A drag legend, Tammie has toured the world throughout her 20-plus year career, said a press release. Along with RuPaul’s “Drag Race,” Tammie has been featured on RuPaul’s “Drag Race All Stars,” RuPaul’s “Drag U,” and “America’s Got Talent.” Doors open at 9 p.m. with a 10 p.m. show. This event is for those 21 and over only. Tickets are available at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.
“Cascade Singers Presents a Parker-Shaw Christmas” is the title for the Cascade Singers’ Dec. 7-8 holiday concert. Performances take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets, The Dalles. Saturday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. and the Sunday concert starts at 3 p.m.
The Alice Parker-Robert Shaw collaboration produced a rich body of choral music, often based on folk tunes, hymns, and in the December event, Christmas carols. The concert will also include J.S. Bach chorales and a piece for organ and choir from the romantic era. Admission is by donation at the door.
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss Judith Barrington’s memoir “Lifesaving.” The book is about the complexity of losing both parents and coming, out, and is told “skillfully and with gentle humor,” said a press release. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Opera globetrotter and TDHS alum Anna Viemeister returns to the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring selections of opera, jazz, pop and rock, Viemeister and special guest singers Valentin Peytchinov (bass) and Samuel Varhan (tenor) will be joined by local musicians including Paul Viemeister, the Cascade Singers, Got Your Six, Kat Blackmar, Stephanie Black, Corin Parker and Barb Haren as well as Cowboy Poets Duane Nelson and Coyote Joe. Tiered ticketing at the door.
The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-298-8533.
Join rock-concert violinist Aaron Meyer and his 12-piece band for the 10th annual United Way benefit holiday concert with guest gospel singers The Brown Sisters on Sunday, Dec. 15 in The Gorge Room at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission is $25, preferred seating options available. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge.
Tickets are on sale at Waucoma Bookstore, via email at unitedway@gorge.net, or by calling 541-386-6100.
