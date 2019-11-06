The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society presents the Second Saturday Country Dance at the Rockford Grange in Hood River on Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. with dance caller Marte Fallshore (Ellensburg, Wash.) and music from the Yard Art Ensemble featuring local fiddler Genavie Thomas and friends.
Entry is $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snacks for break time.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Megan Alder Trio at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Nov. 8: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Covers, Rock ‘n Roll)
Saturday, Nov. 9: Megan Alder Trio, 6-9 p.m. (Up and coming country artist)
Sunday, Nov. 10: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6-9 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Mark Reynolds Band at Solera
On Friday, Nov. 22, it’s the Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Brewery. With Mark Reynolds, vocals/guitar, Jim Drake on mandolin and Steve Alford on drums, the band plays original roots-rock, ‘60s-inspired Americana, and depression-era blues.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Jazz Rocks! Nov. 15, 17
The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective and local school jazz bands present two performances of Jazz Rocks! Friday, Nov. 15 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 17 (2 p.m.) at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
Rooted: Gorge Stories of Community, Creativity and Innovation is a night of storytelling by a roster of speakers, including musician Rachel Drake, Tofurkey founder Seth Tibbott and Arctic explorer Katie Crafts. This year’s event is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Center for the Arts in Hood River.
Tickets $7 advance/$10 at the door.
For more information visit www.livablehoodriver.org.
The Rock Doctors at Zim’s Nov. 9
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 8: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: The Rock Doctors!, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
HR Library events
Coming up Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.: No Assigned Reading Book Club: Choose a book and come share what was great (or terrible) about it. This month’s theme: Horror books. Pizza and snacks will be available. Meet in the Columbia Room upstairs.
Coming up Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Family Makerspace Night: Create an abstract art project with alcohol-based paint and fire.
Saturdays: Makerspace Open Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3D Printer, glue guns, craft supplies. (Parental liability waivers required.)
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Folk singer Lauren Sheehan in Stevenson
“Roots Americana musician Lauren Sheehan launched her performing career in 2002 and has become well-known in the Portland Music Scene.” Catch a solo acoustic show on Friday, Nov. 15, at Clark and Lewies in Stevenson. Critics say Sheehan is a “vivacious ‘songster’ who delights audiences with the breadth of her material, evocative artistry and musicianship.” Music is from 7-9 p.m.
Clark and Lewies, 130 S.W. Cascade Ave., Stevenson, Wash.; 509-219-0097.
Winifred Horan Trio at St. Peter’s Nov. 8
Landmark Concerts present the Winifred Horan Trio on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Old St. Peters Landmark Church in The Dalles.
On “The Memory of Magic” CD release tour, this is a rare west coast appearance from one of the world’s top Irish fiddlers.
“Win” Horan is an American fiddler of Irish descent. After classical training, she played with the all-female Celtic music ensemble “Cherish the Ladies” before becoming an original member of the Irish traditional music group Solas. Horan is a nine-time champion Irish stepdancer and won an All-Ireland Junior Championship at age 11.
Tickets are $15 and available at Klindt’s Booksellers or at the door.
Tim Mayer plays Nov. 7
Keyboardist Tim Mayer presents a house concert on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 7-8 p.m. at 1419 Sherman Ave., Hood River.
Joining Mayer is Mike Grodner (drums) and Jonathan Green (bass) — a special guest from the Seattle Symphony.
Expect a mix of jazz standards, a few of Mayer’s original compositions, and some pop and rock tunes.
For more information, contact Mayer at Jazzmaventm@gmail.com.
HREF Blues Benefit Nov. 15
It’s a rockin’ blues party for the Hood River Education Foundation on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., featuring Rick Estrin and the Nightcats. The party happens in the Gorge Room of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets are $30. 21 and over only.
Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
‘Sky’ Flamenco show Nov. 7 at Rockford
It’s an evening of Flamenco music and dancing on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Rockford Grange in Hood River.
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Sky, an evening of Flamenco,” featuring guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Diego Amador, Jr. The all-ages performance is part of a 30-date west coast tour. Tickets $22, VIP $35, student $15, child $8; www.brownpapertickets.com.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Red Robe Revival plays Nov. 8
Red Robe Revival plays “decade spanning semi-acoustic tunes” and features Brendan Ramey, Eileen Garvin, Doug Archbald and Nate Ullrich. Catch the band on Friday, Nov. 8, at Solera Brewery in Parkdale. Music is from 6-9 p.m. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
‘Swindler’ at River City Nov. 15
Swindler is Seattle’s leading Pacific Northwest jamband “producing a fresh and original sound that integrates funk, jazz and psychedelic rock into a masterful sonic tapestry.”
Recently seen at 4 Peaks Festival and featured in Relix Magazine, Swindler stops in Hood River on Friday, Nov. 15, at the River City Saloon. Expect “funk-based grooves, tight melodic arrangements and strong instrumental improvisation all create a vibe that brings the dance floor alive.”
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Europatopia plays Nov. 23
It’s a night of live music — Klezmer and Beyond — with world-folk band Europatopia, at the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. The seven-piece band mixes jazz, classical, Klezmer and more — exploring the roots of music with European flair. Suggested donation $15.
Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
The Happiness Lab is a project of Gorge Happiness Month – an invitation to all to join the conversation about what makes you happy. The Happiness Lab meets Nov. 27 at the Hood River Library, at 6 p.m. Coming up in January — the group will be tackling a free online course on the science of happiness, offered through Yale University.
