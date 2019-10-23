Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Oct. 25: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, Covers, Rock and Roll)
Saturday, Oct. 26: Hot July, 6-9 p.m. (Rock, Covers)
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center presents “Recognizing the Diversity Among Us,” a lecture by facilitator and ethnomusicologist Miguel Angel Herrada on Thursday, Oct. 24. Herrada is passionate about social structures and its representations in art, music, religions, and cultures. “Awareness and appreciation of our differences has all kinds of positive impact in our lives, and this conversation about diversity can be an indispensable tool for making better choices about the world we share.” Spanish program at 5 p.m., English at 7 p.m. Optional dinner available. Program is free, donations accepted.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Oct. 25: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Reminiscent of country music’s Bakersfield sound, The Wasco Brothers are a honky-tonk and rock band featuring musicians from the beautiful Columbia River Gorge.
Expect originals and golden-era country with a little Johnny Cash attitude. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m. at The Ruins. No cover charge.
Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Join Hear in the Gorge podcast host Sarah Fox and special guest, Terrie Brigham, of Brigham Fish Market, in a special Hear in the Gorge Live! event on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Columbia Center for the Arts. (See article, page A2.)
It’s country music and dancing with Huggy & The Bears, Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7-11 p.m. at the Dalles Eagles Lodge. Tickets are $3 for members and $4 for guests; all are welcome.
Coming up Nov. 2: A Spooky Evening Costume Contest with AC/DC cover band School bOi. This show is 21 and over only.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. it’s Barney (bass), Chris Connolly (mandolin) and Polly Norris (guitar) performing Snowden-style country rock and blues.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Sky’ Flamenco show Nov. 7 at Rockford
It’s an evening of Flamenco music and dancing on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Rockford Grange in Hood River. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Sky, an evening of Flamenco,” featuring guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Diego Amador, Jr.
The all-ages performance is part of a 30-date west coast tour. Tickets $22, VIP $35, student $15, child $8; www.brownpapertickets.com.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Visit the Hood River Library and the Cascade Locks Library on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. for Halloween fun. Free books, apple cider, and a fun craft project are provided for all kids and parents.
The Gorge Winds Concert Band presents a night of frightful music: An October Spooktacular on Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School Auditorium. This concert will feature band arrangements that will get you in the spirit for Halloween - A Rockin’ Halloween, House of Horrors, The Phantom of Dark Hollow, Ghosts in the Graveyard, and The Witching Hour. Show up in your best costume to get everyone in the Halloween spirit. The evening will feature a raffle for special items and treats for all ghosts and goblins.
Suggested donation for families $20; general admission $10; seniors $5; 12 and under free.
The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society will resume the regular Second Saturday Country Dance at the Rockford Grange in Hood River in November.
The first dance of the 2019-20 season will be Nov. 9, with dance caller Marte Fallshore (Ellensburg, Wash.) and music from the Yard Art Ensemble featuring Genavie Thomas and friends.
Guitarist Kit Garoutte and Friends return to Tarwater Tavern on Tuesday nights, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.
It’s a rockin’ blues party for the Hood River Education Foundation on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., featuring Rick Estrin and the Nightcats.
Billboard Magazine says the Nightcats’ blues features “fabulous, remarkable original material.” The party happens in the Gorge Room of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets are $30. 21 and over only.
Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
