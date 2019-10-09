'Role of Public Art’
Celebrate art, culture and community at “Culture, Integration and Public Art: The Role of Public Art in Society,” with Hector Hernández, Friday, Oct. 11, at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.
An optional dinner ($18) starts at 6 p.m., lecture ($5) at 7 p.m. RSVP by Oct. 9.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
‘Got Your Six’ at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Oct. 11: Got Your Six, a local veterans band playing classic rock, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Brian Ledbetter Show,’ more at Eagles Lodge
Concert Illusionist Brian Ledbetter is on stage at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
“Brian deeply engages his audiences with subtle comedy, audience participation, feats of extraordinary magic, and intriguing visuals.” Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Scot & Rebecca at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. the White Buffalo welcomes Scot Bergeron (guitar, vocals) and Rebecca Stonestreet (bass, percussion, vocals), a “folk-rock duo with a lively and energetic sound.”
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Aureum’ aerial, acrobatic show Oct. 18
“An adventure tale told through heart-stopping aerial routines and amazing acrobatics, ‘Aureum’ is an unforgettable family experience ... Thrill to the original music, choreography, and some never-seen-before aerial performances.” The show will be held at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, or online at www.mccca.info.
Secret Salsa Oct. 11
Learn how to put a little groove into your cha-cha-cha with guest dance instructor Sarah Riddle. Secret Salsa meets at the Mt. View Grange on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:15 p.m. Beginners encouraged, no dance experience or partner is necessary, all ages are welcome. Admission is $10.
Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St., White Salmon.
‘Sinfonietta World Tour’
It’s the 40th anniversary of CGOA’s Sinfonietta World Tour on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Concerts are held at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Celebrate music from around the world with the Sinfonietta, Voci Choir, and Columbia Gorge Youth Orchestra. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 members), $5 youth (10-17) and free for children under 10 at gorgeorchestra.org or at the door.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
‘Homegrown Orchestra’ open house Oct. 9
Celebrate the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta’s “History of the Evolution of a Homegrown Orchestra” exhibit and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. Refreshments and music by the Hood River String Quartet and Low Brass Fusion. The open house is free and open to the public.
History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.
Pride Book Club meets Oct. 10
On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Pride Book Club will be discussing Andre Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The book club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; (41-296-2815.
Molly’s Revenge concert Oct. 13
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13 for a free community concert from 5-7 p.m. Additional guitar, bagpipe, pennywhistle and violin workshops are planned. For more information email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com.
Trout Lake Grange 210, 2390 Highway 141, Trout Lake, Washington; 509-395-2102.
Silverhill Band at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Oct. 10: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11: The Silverhill Band, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12: Kenny Olsen and Logan Kalsch, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Country Dances return
The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society will resume its Second Saturday Country Dance at the Rockford Grange in Hood River in November.
The first dance of the 2019-20 season will be Nov. 9, with dance caller Marte Fallshore (Ellensberg) and music from the Yard Art Ensemble featuring Genavie Thomas and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.