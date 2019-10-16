These things must have been made within 10 feet of TV studios, when actors could walk off the set of one TV show directly into the set of a TV movie.
For the full effect, you need to go back at least 42 years, preferably via thrift-store DVDs, to see an outrageous cast of TV personalities, right alongside the likes of future talk show hosts and comedians.
But wait, most of the cast of Mission Impossible is also on board, with Peter Graves, Barbara Anderson, Brock Peters and Love Boat/Fantasy Island mainstay Bert Convy.
The airline moguls, Lorne Greene (every western ever) and Burgess Meredith (Batman, Archie Bunker’s Place) frantically work to save the in-air crisis.
Not enough actors yet, you say? Wait, there’s more.
Regis Philbin is lurking around as a pesky news correspondent, and of course, who can forget future SNL star Billy Crystal’s role as an airline steward? You can hear the potential comedy tone as he tells passengers to please take their seats.
— Jim Drake
McDougall at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Oct. 18: Chris Baron, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19: McDougall, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, it’s singer/songwriter and guitarist Kit Garoutte at the White Buffalo. Music starts at 6 p.m.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
The Gorge Winds Concert Band presents a night of frightful music: An October Spooktacular on Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School Auditorium. This concert will feature band arrangements that will get you in the spirit for Halloween — A Rockin’ Halloween, House of Horrors, The Phantom of Dark Hollow, Ghosts in the Graveyard and The Witching Hour. Show up in your best costume to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.
The evening will feature a raffle for special items and treats for all ghosts and goblins.
Suggested donation for families $20; general admission $10; seniors $5; 12 and under free.
Wasco Brothers at Eagles Lodge
Specializing in a mixture of honky-tonk country and rock, The Wasco Brothers (Larry Wyatt, Mark Womble, Jeff Minnick, Don Campbell) add some Johnny Cash attitude, barrelhouse piano and a touch of hot pickin’ for a good time. Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-11 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge. $3 Members, $4 Guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Everybody’s Brewing celebrates its 11-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 19, with new beer releases and music from Everybody’s Funk All Stars, starting at 9 p.m. Be sure to catch Local Music Mondays: Oct. 14: Local duo Jim and Him, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society will resume the regular Second Saturday Country Dance at the Rockford Grange in Hood River in November. The first dance of the 2019-20 season will be Nov. 9, with dance caller Marte Fallshore (of Ellensberg, Wash.) and music from the Yard Art Ensemble featuring Genavie Thomas and friends.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater
Guitarist Kit Garoutte and Friends return to Tarwater Tavern on Tuesday nights, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.
October is Gorge Happiness Month — join Ardent Nature’s “Aliveness Coach” Ellen Donoghue, PhD, for an evening of inspirational talks, live music and refreshments to embolden in each of us a sense of possibility and empowerment. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Ruins in Hood River, 6:30–8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.).
For a full calendar of Gorge Happiness Month events visit gorgehappiness.org.
Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Aureum’ aerial, acrobatic show Oct. 18
“An adventure tale told through heart-stopping aerial routines and amazing acrobatics, ‘Aureum’ is an unforgettable family experience,” said a press release. “A time traveler meets the beautiful defender of nature’s power, only to find that power threatened by dark forces.
“Thrill to the original music, choreography, and some never-seen-before aerial performances.”
This show will be held at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, or online at www.mccca.info.
