Pianist Tim Mayer will play from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening at 301 Gallery, performing solo and featuring a variety of jazz, rock, and blues songs.
The gallery is located at 301 Oak St., Hood River.
Mayer will also play a house concert on Nov 7. from 7-8 p.m. at 1419 Sherman; see Weekend edition for details.
An art show featuring 22 oil paintings by Dennis Williams is on displa y in the cafeteria at Mid Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, through Nov. 9. Williams, photographed below, has been working with oil paint for the last four years — but he has been involved in the arts — including work in stained glass since the late 1960s.
Some of the paintings will be auctioned off at the upcoming Havana Nights art auction fundraiser for The Dalles Art Center, also on Nov. 9. Williams plays clarinet and saxophone in the Gorge Winds Band, world-folk ensemble Europatopia and Hawaiian string band the Hapa Hillbillies.
“Phenomenal Women” is all about female songwriters and the women in music that inspire them. Poetic folk duo Stand and Sway, (Beth Wood and Ara Lee James), will be performing alongside LaRhonda Steele and Bre Gregg in an intimate concert telling the story behind their songwriting process.
The concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30.
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-8877.
The Stevenson Library presents “Artists of the Gorge 40th Annual Exhibition,” featuring artists in a variety of media, all from the Columbia River Gorge area. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2.
Stevenson Community Library, 120 N.W. Vancouver Ave., Stevenson; 509-427-5471.
Red Robe Revival plays “decade spanning semi-acoustic tunes” and features Brendan Ramey, Eileen Garvin, Doug Archbald and Nate Ullrich. Catch the band on Friday, Nov. 8, at Solera Brewery in Parkdale. Music is from 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Coming up Saturday, Nov. 2, it’s a Spooky Evening with AC/DC cover band “School bOi,” along with local band Got Your Six at The Dalles Eagles Lodge. Costume Contest: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
Show starts at 8 p.m. Admission: $7/$5 members. This is a 21 and older event.
‘Shakin Sin Clines’ at Zim’s Nov. 1
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 1: The Shakin Sin Clines with Jeff Minnick, Whit Draper and Don Campbell, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Celebrate Halloween with Small Footprints, with guest fiddler Mathew McCravey, on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Put on your costume and join the fun.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
It’s a rockin’ blues party for the Hood River Education Foundation on Friday, Nov. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring Rick Estrin and the Nightcats. The party happens in the Gorge Room of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets are $30. This is a 21 and over only event.
Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
It’s an evening of Flamenco music and dancing on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Rockford Grange in Hood River. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Sky, an evening of Flamenco,” featuring guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Diego Amador, Jr.
The all-ages performance is part of a 30-date west coast tour. General admission is $22, VIP $35, student $15, child $8; www.brownpapertickets.com.
Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.