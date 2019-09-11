‘Magic Words’ promotion is on
Big Britches Productions is presenting the comedy “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn, opening Sept. 13 at Bingen Theater.
Opening weekend performances of the three-act Big Britches Productions comedy are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 26-28, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22.
Tickets are $20 at bigbritches.org.
The cast features Conner Ward as Tim, Ashley Will as Poppy, April Sampson as Belinda, Miguel Vasquez as Frederick, Jim Yue as Selsdon, Jennifer Harty as Dotty, William Thayer-Daugherty as Garry, Zachary Tyynismaa as Lloyd, and Amalia Vasquez as Brooke. Joe Garoutte directs.
Several Gorge area businesses are participating in the “Magic Words” promotion: Mention “Noises Off” at participating businesses for discounts or specials (valid only on show dates unless otherwise indicated).
In Bingen
Big Britches Productions is presenting the comedy “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn, opening Sept. 13 at Bingen Theater.
Opening weekend performances of the three-act Big Britches Productions comedy are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 26-28, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22.
Tickets are $20 at bigbritches.org.
The cast features Conner Ward as Tim, Ashley Will as Poppy, April Sampson as Belinda, Miguel Vasquez as Frederick, Jim Yue as Selsdon, Jennifer Harty as Dotty, William Thayer-Daugherty as Garry, Zachary Tyynismaa as Lloyd, and Amalia Vasquez as Brooke. Joe Garoutte directs.
Several Gorge area businesses are participating in the “Magic Words” promotion: Mention “Noises Off” at participating businesses for discounts or specials (valid only on show dates unless otherwise indicated).
In Bingen
- Ayutlense Family Mexican Restaurant — 10 percent off for the table
- Chips Bar & Grill — $2 off a meal
- Pine Shed Ribs & Barbeque — 10 percent off
- Beneventi’s — $1 Rolling Rock beer
- Mugs Coffee — 10 percent off (any day during the show’s run Sept. 13-28)
- Trellis Fresh Flowers & Gifts — 10 percent off (any day during the show’s run)
- Henni’s Kitchen & Bar — One free Dukkah & Olives or Papadums & Chutney starter
- Tarwater Tavern — $1 off any drink
- Everybody’s Brewing — 10 percent off
- Romuls Italian Restaurant — 50 percent off any appetizer with drink purchase
- Sushi Okalani — 25 percent off any small plate
- DelCarpine Automotive Repair — 5 percent off any service or repair (any day during the show’s run Sept. 13-28)
Matt Hopper at Ruins Sept. 17
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music, said a press release. Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles (rock).
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Far Out West
Sunday, Sept. 29: Porchfest! (Heights in Hood River — acts TBA)
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music, said a press release. Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles (rock).
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Far Out West
Sunday, Sept. 29: Porchfest! (Heights in Hood River — acts TBA)
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Phil-N-The Blanks at Zim’s, The Dalles
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Sept. 13: Phil-N-The Blanks with Dan Boller on keyboard, Jose Maya on drums and Logan Kalsch on lead guitar, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
(Note: No Saturday night music during football season.)
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Sept. 13: Phil-N-The Blanks with Dan Boller on keyboard, Jose Maya on drums and Logan Kalsch on lead guitar, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
(Note: No Saturday night music during football season.)
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Mark Malefyt at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Sept 12: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (“Brothers Playing Covers”)
Friday, Sept. 13: Monster Hutch Presents Motocross Movie Premiere: “Nitro Circus Action Figures 2,” along with a Pelican Brewing Tap Takeover and live music by Al Hare and Jeff Carrell, 5-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Live Music by Mark Malefyt, 7-10 p.m. (solo act,cCovers)
Sunday, Sept. 15: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Sept 12: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (“Brothers Playing Covers”)
Friday, Sept. 13: Monster Hutch Presents Motocross Movie Premiere: “Nitro Circus Action Figures 2,” along with a Pelican Brewing Tap Takeover and live music by Al Hare and Jeff Carrell, 5-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Live Music by Mark Malefyt, 7-10 p.m. (solo act,cCovers)
Sunday, Sept. 15: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Cascade Singers meet Sunday
Cascade Singers community choir is beginning its fall season, under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale. Singers meet on Sundays from 7-8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles.
One-hour work sessions meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. The choir often appears at community events, with formal concerts at Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, and late spring. For further information contact milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Cascade Singers community choir is beginning its fall season, under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale. Singers meet on Sundays from 7-8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles.
One-hour work sessions meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. The choir often appears at community events, with formal concerts at Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, and late spring. For further information contact milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
‘Harmony’ singers wanted
Two acapella choruses (one for guys, and one for girls) are holding an open house on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, and the Wind-Masters Chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society— at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road.
Guests will be introduced to four-part, acapella music. Music education is built into each rehearsal. For more information, visit harmonyofthegorge.com.
Two acapella choruses (one for guys, and one for girls) are holding an open house on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, and the Wind-Masters Chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society— at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road.
Guests will be introduced to four-part, acapella music. Music education is built into each rehearsal. For more information, visit harmonyofthegorge.com.
Albanie Falletta Band at Moth Lounge
It’s traditional swinging jazz and blues from New Orleans: Albanie Falletta is a rising star in the New Orleans jazz world — she was recently featured in Acoustic Guitar Magazine. Her band features Cindy McDermott, Ronnie Ontiveros and Ben Bonham. Catch them at the Moth Lounge, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.
It’s traditional swinging jazz and blues from New Orleans: Albanie Falletta is a rising star in the New Orleans jazz world — she was recently featured in Acoustic Guitar Magazine. Her band features Cindy McDermott, Ronnie Ontiveros and Ben Bonham. Catch them at the Moth Lounge, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.
‘Noises Off’ opens
Critics say “Noises Off” is “a satire of life in the theater, presenting a hilarious play-within-a-play.”
Local theater group Big Britches Productions brings the 1982 slapstick comedy to the Bingen Theater starting Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Sept. 14, 19-21, 26-28. Matinee Sept. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door or at bigbritches.org. The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
Big River Blues Band at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 7-9 p.m., the Big River Blues Band, featuring Jose (drums), Rolf (bass), Dan (keyboard/vocals) and Don (guitar/vocals), rock the Gorge’s favorite roadhouse with blues, funk and roots.
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy. 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Mark Reynolds Band at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., it’s original songs and select covers from the Mark Reynolds Band at White Buffalo. The band features Mark Reynolds (guitar), Jim Drake (mandolin) and Steve Alford (drums).
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Critics say “Noises Off” is “a satire of life in the theater, presenting a hilarious play-within-a-play.”
Local theater group Big Britches Productions brings the 1982 slapstick comedy to the Bingen Theater starting Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Sept. 14, 19-21, 26-28. Matinee Sept. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door or at bigbritches.org. The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
Big River Blues Band at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 7-9 p.m., the Big River Blues Band, featuring Jose (drums), Rolf (bass), Dan (keyboard/vocals) and Don (guitar/vocals), rock the Gorge’s favorite roadhouse with blues, funk and roots.
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy. 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Mark Reynolds Band at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., it’s original songs and select covers from the Mark Reynolds Band at White Buffalo. The band features Mark Reynolds (guitar), Jim Drake (mandolin) and Steve Alford (drums).
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Birthday Bash’ at Route 30
Coming up at Route 30: Friday Sept. 13: Camille’s Birthday Bash, 6:30–10:30 p.m. with music by The New Prohibitions, featuring Sevren.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Coming up at Route 30: Friday Sept. 13: Camille’s Birthday Bash, 6:30–10:30 p.m. with music by The New Prohibitions, featuring Sevren.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Trivia Night at HR Library Sept. 21
Are you a fan of “Stranger Things,” “Umbrella Academy,” or “Good Omens”?
The Hood River County Library will be hosting monthly trivia nights to discuss books, movies, TV, and pop culture. Join the fun on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m.
Coming up Sept. 28: Teen Movie Night.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Are you a fan of “Stranger Things,” “Umbrella Academy,” or “Good Omens”?
The Hood River County Library will be hosting monthly trivia nights to discuss books, movies, TV, and pop culture. Join the fun on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m.
Coming up Sept. 28: Teen Movie Night.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Gorge Happiness Month returns
Are you ready for the fourth annual Gorge Happiness Month?
Studies show that participating in the three daily habits of gratitudes, acts of kindness and moments of silence can lower stress levels and help people live longer, healthier lives. Visit the group’s Facebook page and check out www.gorgehappiness.org to sign up for email notifications of weekly planned activities, joining the Gorge Happiness Council, or information on how your business can support the program.
Are you ready for the fourth annual Gorge Happiness Month?
Studies show that participating in the three daily habits of gratitudes, acts of kindness and moments of silence can lower stress levels and help people live longer, healthier lives. Visit the group’s Facebook page and check out www.gorgehappiness.org to sign up for email notifications of weekly planned activities, joining the Gorge Happiness Council, or information on how your business can support the program.
Last Chance Dance Sept. 28
CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band plays the Last Chance Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge.
Schedule: Dance instruction at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, kids under 10 free. Tickets at the door or at gorgeorchestra.org.
CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band plays the Last Chance Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge.
Schedule: Dance instruction at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, kids under 10 free. Tickets at the door or at gorgeorchestra.org.
Community Choir rehearsals Sept. 12
The annual Columbia Gorge Community Choir Christmas Cantata rehearsals are set for Thursday evenings, beginning on Sept. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on N.E. Tohomish Street in White Salmon.
The choir seeks 70 voices and always welcome new singers to join.
New singers are asked to contact Doug Anderson to register, or for additional information, at dougdjr2@gmail.com or 509-395-9307.
The annual Columbia Gorge Community Choir Christmas Cantata rehearsals are set for Thursday evenings, beginning on Sept. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on N.E. Tohomish Street in White Salmon.
The choir seeks 70 voices and always welcome new singers to join.
New singers are asked to contact Doug Anderson to register, or for additional information, at dougdjr2@gmail.com or 509-395-9307.
Water Sports exhibit at History Museum
The energy and exhilaration of sport, particularly the conditions typical of water sports, are difficult to capture in a museum setting.
Through videos, photographs, and colorful gear, The History Museum in Hood River virtually vibrates with the energy of the Gorge’s water scene. “Water Sports in the Gorge,” explores the Mid-Columbia River water scene as it evolved over the last 40 years. The speeding forms of surfers, kiters, and foilers, and their vibrantly colored equipment are today area hallmarks.
In the show, vintage gear is teamed with exciting photographic images, capturing the dynamism of windsurfing, kiteboarding, and all their variations.
Adult admission: $5. Mon-Sat. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.
The energy and exhilaration of sport, particularly the conditions typical of water sports, are difficult to capture in a museum setting.
Through videos, photographs, and colorful gear, The History Museum in Hood River virtually vibrates with the energy of the Gorge’s water scene. “Water Sports in the Gorge,” explores the Mid-Columbia River water scene as it evolved over the last 40 years. The speeding forms of surfers, kiters, and foilers, and their vibrantly colored equipment are today area hallmarks.
In the show, vintage gear is teamed with exciting photographic images, capturing the dynamism of windsurfing, kiteboarding, and all their variations.
Adult admission: $5. Mon-Sat. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.
Catch ‘Kit’ at a venue near you
Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at a venue near you:
Saturday, Sept. 15: House Concert with Dave Captein (bass) (www.kitgaroutte.com)
Tuesdays, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., White Salmon, Wash.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3138.
Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at a venue near you:
Saturday, Sept. 15: House Concert with Dave Captein (bass) (www.kitgaroutte.com)
Tuesdays, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., White Salmon, Wash.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3138.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Send to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.