Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Sept. 20: Chris Baron & Dale Jones, 7-10 p.m. (duo, covers)
Saturday, Sept. 21: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, easy listening, covers)
Sunday, Sept. 22: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
‘Murder Ballad’ preview Sept. 25
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.” A special free preview night is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 p.m. at 64 Taphouse in Hood River. Regular performances are Oct. 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River. Tickets: $20 ($15 members), youth $5 (10-17 - minors must purchase food) or at gorgeorchestra.org.
Albanie Falletta Band at Moth Lounge
It’s traditional swinging jazz and blues from New Orleans: Albanie Falletta is a rising star in the New Orleans jazz world — she was recently featured in Acoustic Guitar Magazine.
Her band features Cindy McDermott, Ronnie Ontiveros and Ben Bonham. Catch them at the Moth Lounge, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.
Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Sept. 20: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick and Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Cyparski, Neilson & Bentz at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Nielson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) blend tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Noises Off’ at Bingen Theater
Critics say ‘Noises Off’ is “a satire of life in the theater, presenting a hilarious play-within-a-play.” Local theater group Big Britches Productions brings the 1982 slapstick comedy to the Bingen Theater, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19-21, and 26-28. Matinee Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door or at bigbritches.org.
The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen, Wash.
Matt Hopper at The Ruins Sept. 17
Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles (Rock).
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Far Out West
Sunday, Sept. 29: Porchfest! (Heights in Hood River — acts TBA)
The Ruins, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Growlers at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., dance to a fun-lovin’ jammin’ blues band at a local roadhouse with the Growlers: Scott Denis (guitar, vocals), Chris Palmer (drums), Mike Turley (Bass), Mike Rockwell (harp) and Jon Cyparski (sitting-in on sax and flute).
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport; 509-748-4075.
Trivia Night at HR library Sept. 21
The Hood River County Library will be hosting monthly trivia nights to discuss books, movies, TV, and pop culture. Join the fun on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. Coming up Sept. 28: Teen Movie Night.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
‘Free Museum Day Live’ Sept. 21
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum are participating in the Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day Live. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission to one museum for two people on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Tickets are available to download at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/.
Last Chance Dance Sept. 28
CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band plays the Last Chance Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge. Dance instruction at 7 p.m. Adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, kids under 10 free. Tickets at door or gorgeorchestra.org.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3138.
Protecting Night Sky at Discovery Center
Join Bob Yoesle on Friday, Sept. 27, for Protecting the Night Sky in the Columbia Gorge, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18, the 7 p.m. program only is $5. An outdoor telescope viewing will take place following the program, weather (and clouds) permitting.
Yoesle will present a solar viewing free to the public Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Gorge Happiness Month
Are you ready for the fourth annual Gorge Happiness Month? Studies show that participating in the three daily habits of gratitudes, acts of kindness and moments of silence can lower stress levels and help people live longer, healthier lives. Visit the group’s Facebook page and check out www.gorgehappiness.org for more information.
‘Cell’ returns Oct. 4-5
“Cell,” an immigration story, returns to the ACT stage at the Hood River Valley Adult Center for a limited three performance run Oct. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. This year’s production will be a staged performance with an all Hispanic cast: Viviana Rafalowski as Rosa, Sonia Marquez as Marta, Leti Valle as Jenny and Juan Reyes as Leo. Following each performance, there will be a community talk-back with the playwright, actors and the director, Gary Young.
Tickets are $10 at the door, or $20 for group and family tickets, with proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels and the programs of the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
