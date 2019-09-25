Let’s start with “Rock and Roll Trivia that I learned Just This Week.”
1. In the early 1990s, a recovering drug addicted Elton John delivered Meals On Wheels to AIDS patients in the greater Atlanta suburbs. (From Elton’s book “Love is the Cure.”)
2. In 1997, crooner Pat Boone released an album called “In A Metal Mood,” featuring heavy metal songs reworked into a swing/big band sound from Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne and Led Zeppelin.
3. It took the passing of The Cars’ Ric Ocasek to realize that I actually don’t have The Cars’ final album, “Move Like This.”
The Hops Fest Afterparty continues at my place with a fresh can of Olympia, in a Hops Fest Glass Mug. So it tastes a lot better.
— Jim Drake
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Sept. 27: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Mark Malefyt and Matt Coughlin, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 .pm.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Jive Radio on 101.5 FM
Local blues promoter and radio host Squrl (aka Steve Curley) has joined with Jive radio inventor Jeff Cotton to purchase KDOA, 101.5 FM.
The new non-commercial radio station will feature songs from artists like Bonnie Raitt, The Blasters, Bruce Cockburn, Satchmo, Louis Prima and Clarence Gatemouth Brown. “Squrl’s Blues Review” and other specialty shows are planned for the lineup.
For more information visit jiveradio.org.
Gunshy at Zim’s Sept. 27
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Sept. 27: Gunshy with Ben Tibbets (bass, vocals), Mike Mutton (guitar, vocals), Dan Boller (keyboard, vocals) and Archie Olsen (drums), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Leading Ladies’ audition Oct. 2
Big Britches Productions announces auditions for “Leading Ladies,” a play by Ken Ludwig, on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater.
“Leading Ladies” is a comedy involving two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. There are roles for five men and three women.
For more information visit bigbritches.org.
JD & the Fearless Few at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 7-9 p.m., it’s the last of this season’s Live Music Wednesdays featuring a new rock band with the well-seasoned talent of JD & the Fearless Few, featuring John Donovan (guitar, harmonica and vocals), James Andrews (sax, guitar and vocals) and Chris Sattem (bass).
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy. 14, Dallesport; 509-748-4075.
Open Mic at the Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m., it’s the last open mic of the season with hosts Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early, and bring your dancing shoes.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Molly’s Revenge concert Oct. 13
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13 for a free community concert from 5-7 p.m. Additional guitar, bagpipe, pennywhistle and violin workshops are planned.
For more information, email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com.
Trout Lake Grange 210, 2390 Highway 141, Trout Lake, 509-395-2102.
Wasco Brothers Sept. 28 at The Eagles
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Wasco Brothers return to The Dalles Eagles. Specializing in a mixture of honky-tonk country and rock, they add Johnny Cash attitude, barrelhouse piano and a touch of hot pickin’ for a good time. All are welcome.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
‘Murder Ballad’ preview Sept. 25
“Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical” is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by CGOA Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.”
A special free preview night is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 p.m. at 64 Taphouse in Hood River.
Regular performances are Oct. 3, 5-6, 10-13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River.
Tickets are $20 ($15 for members) and youth are $5 (10-17; minors must purchase food) or at gorgeorchestra.org.
Last Chance Dance Sept. 28
CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band plays the Last Chance Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge. Dance instruction starts at 7 p.m. Adults are $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, kids under 10 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.