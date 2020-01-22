Snowboard Party at Rivertap Jan. 24
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Jan. 24: Monster Hutch presents the 2020 Snowboard Video Premier Party, featuring music, raffle and prize giveaways, 5-11 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Gorge Winds seeks conductor
The Gorge Winds Concert Band is currently seeking a new volunteer conductor. Performance schedule runs from February to July, and September through December. Applications close Feb. 14. For details, visit www.gorgewindsband.org/conductors/2020-conductor-search.
Cascade Singers meet; concerts planned
Cascade Singers choir rehearsals for all interested singers meet Sundays at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets in The Dalles from 7-9 p.m. One-hour work sessions meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Upcoming performances are scheduled for February, and March.
For more information contact Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater, Feast
Join guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends at a venue near you:
Thursday, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30: Feast Market, White Salmon, with pianist Tim Mayer, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays at Tarwater Tavern (White Salmon), with Ann Flemming, 5-7 p.m.
Pat Stilwell Band at Zim’s Jan. 25
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 24: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Pat Stilwell Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Ronnie & Megan’ at White Buffalo Jan. 23
On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6-8 p.m. Ronnie Ontiveros, instrumentalist and singer, teams-up with singer/songwriter/guitarist Megan Alder for a fun and endearing duo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Countryside Ride at Eagles Jan. 25
Countryside Ride returns to The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Saturday Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. Break out your dancing boots with classic country by the biggest stars and Countryside originals – with pedal steel and twin Telecaster guitars in the mix.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Trivia Fundraiser at pFriem Jan. 29
The Hood River County Library Foundation Literary and Local History Trivia Fundraiser will be held Jan. 29 at pFriem; see page A10 for details.
Mardi Gras party Feb. 8
Transport yourself to the French Quarter of New Orleans at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Mardi Gras Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 8, 7-11 p.m. Authentic food, live jazz music and professional Tarot Card readings. Tickets $20. For 21 and over only.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600.
Pride Book Club meets Feb. 13
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “Becoming Nicole: The transformation of an American Family,” by Amy Ellis Nutt. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Europatopia plays TD Art Center Feb. 16
It’s Klezmer and Beyond with Europatopia, a seven-piece world-music band led by Joel Kabakov, at The Dalles Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. Suggested donation $15.
The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. 4th St., The Dalles; 541-296-4759.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com. Listings run as space allows.
