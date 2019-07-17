Tim Mayer and Kim Garoutte at Volcanic
Tim Mayer and Kit Garoutte will be teaming up to play at the Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on Friday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. Mayer said, “We’ll be playing our usual mix of jazz, funk, blues, rock, and we hope to be outside in back, weather permitting.”
‘Night Farmers’ at The Ruins July 18
Thursday, July 18: The Night Farmers (Americana) with The Accidental Saints, 6 p.m., free all-ages show.
Tuesday, July 23: Down North (soul-rock), 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 26: Garcia Birthday Band (Grateful Dead Tribute-Ticketed show)
Tuesday, July 30: The Minus 5 (experimental rock) with Anita Lee & The Handsome 3, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Naughty Pine at Rivertap July 19
Thursday, July 18: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (brothers playing covers)
Friday, July 19: Naughty Pine, 7-10 p.m. (mix of “Lovers Rock” and high energy reggae from Richland, Wash.)
Saturday, July 20: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen (rock), 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, July 21: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Blunami at Zim’s July 20
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, July 19: Take Two Quartet with Ted Horwitz, Andree Yost, Kim Beyers and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 20: Blunami (heavy R&B), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Cyparski, Neilson & Bentz at White Buffalo
On Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Neilson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) rock the White Buffalo with tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Gun Shy at The Eagles July 20
It’s pure country music with Gun Shy on Saturday, July 20 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge. Music starts at 7 p.m. The band features Mike Mutton, Kenny Olsen, Archie Olsen and Dan Boller. All are welcome. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Ted & Alonzo at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, July 17 from 7-9 p.m., Alonzo of Parkdale (guitar) and Ted Matzen of Rowena (lap steel) perform rocking dance music at the Gorge’s new roadhouse dancehall, The Blue Barn, Hwy. 14 in Dallesport, Wash.
‘Nappy Roots’ at River City Saloon
Live music coming up at River City Saloon. Contact the venue for showtimes/cover:
Wednesday, July 17: Nappy Roots (hip hop)
Friday, July 19: Deal (Grateful Dead tribute)
Saturday, July 20: Far Out West (rootsy funk)
Sunday, July 21: Bob Log III (one-man-band)
Friday, July 26: Sista Otis (singer-songwriter)
Sunday, July 28: Devin the Dude (hip hop)
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
James Andrews, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesdays with Chic Preston and Friends (plays until Sept. 4)
Friday, July 19: James Andrews and friends, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 26: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Chic Preston and John Bunzow, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Henry Schifter at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in July on Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 4-7 p.m.
July 17: Henry Schifter
July 19: Jess Clemons
July 20: Kay Flora
July 21: Red Robe Revival
July 24: Pavement Ends
July 26: Center St.
July 27: Lesley Saunders
July 28: Chic Preston
July 31: Dave Henehan and friends
Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
