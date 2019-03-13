Preston, Williams at The Pines
Coming up at The Pines: Friday, March 15 from 6-9 p.m., it’s Chic Preston and Kerry Williams, two of Hood River’s favorite local musicians, playing classic rock tunes and will mix in a few of their own songs.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Kit Garoutte at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 15: Dead Lee, 6-9 p.m. (Portland folk duo embracing their mutual love of the darker folk and country traditions)
Saturday, March 16: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one man band, covers, easy listening)
Sunday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Mountain Film Fest returns
Skylight Theater presents the 25th annual Hood River Mountain Film Festival on March 15-17. Celebrating adventure in one of the best places on earth to visit and live, the Mountain Film Fest is three hours of award-winning films of adventure, high adrenaline sports, and spectacular cinematography, said a press release.
Skylight Theatre and Pub, 107 Oak St., Hood River; Movie line, 541-386-4888, www.skylighttheatre.com.
Double Mountain Anniversary Party March 16
Sources say that former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player Jeff Austin is headlining the Double Mountain Anniversary Party on Saturday, March 16. The party starts at 11 a.m. with local and touring acts including Smith/McKay All Day (The Gourds), The Van Rontens, Don and The Quixotes, and an opening set with Double Mountain’s brewer Matt Coughlin. Tickets are $5 for adults and includes the souvenir mug; kids are welcome with a parent/guardian until 9 p.m.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Grateful Growlers at The Ruins March 12
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron
March 12: The Grateful Growlerz with Ben & Bahr
March 19: Jenny JahLee & The Menagerie with Henry Fields
March 26: Never Come Down & Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays
Live music coming up at Everybody’s:
Monday, March 18: Richard Tillinghast and Union Heart, 6-8 p.m.
Monday, April 1: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute — The Graduates, 6 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Hee Haw’s Kornfield Friends at Granada March 16
The Historic Granada Theater presents “Kornfield Friends,” bringing original cast members of Hee Haw, on Saturday, March 16 beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the all-ages show can be purchased online at granadatheatrethedalles.com.
“Hee Haw” is only one of a handful of television programs that have had a profound and lasting influence on American culture with many of its skits today being woven into the American comedic fabric, said a press release. The hit television show, which continues to air on RFD-TV in reruns, take the viewer to their happy place in time with some rural culture, fun humor, and some great country music. Now, the living original cast members have teamed up for a 50th anniversary touring production known as Hee Haw’s Kornfield Friends.
This show will consist of Lulu Roman, Jana Jae, and Buck Trent — all three cast members of the hit country music variety show Hee Haw. Jana Jae, known for her virtuosity on the “Magic Blue Fiddle,” will take the Hee Haw audience on a musical journey, where she performed on the historic television program either as part of the Buck Owens band or as a soloist.
Junebug Boys at Griffin House March 17
The Junebug Boys pick and sing their way through a wide variety of American string band music, touching upon bluegrass, old time, country, swing, Celtic and jug band music at a Sunday, March 17 concert at the Griffin House, 5-7 p.m.
Coming up March 24: LaRhonda Steele; March 31: Queen V and her band.
For more information on tickets, contact info@thegriffinhouse.com.
Pavement Ends, more at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m., join the blues trio, Pavement Ends, John Durkin (guitar/vocals), Dennis Harvey (bass/vocals), Dave Wade (drums/harp), as they rock the Buffalo stage.
On Saturday, March 16, Kerry Williams and Barry Crannel get together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day music, 6-8 p.m.
White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Barley Draught in Parkdale, The Dalles
Barley Draught is celebrating the indomitable people, culture, and music of Ireland with two St. Patrick’s Celebrations: Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. at Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles, and Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Solera Brewing in Parkdale. Expect Traditional tunes, songs and ballads, a few jokes and stories, and a grand time.
Live Sessions Jam Night March 15
Join local musicians for a free night of music and at Live Sessions Jam Night Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m., at The Riv in The Dalles. Individuals can bring an instrument or a plate of treats and join a jam (or just listen and enjoy treats). Free and family friendly. Food and drink available for purchase.
The Riverenza Café, 401 E. 10th St, The Dalles.
Paper Flower Craft at Hood River Library Branches
The Parkdale and Cascade Locks public libraries will host a paper flower craft during spring break, Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. in Cascade Locks, and Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m. in Parkdale. All supplies are provided. This program is free and open suitable for families.
Balch Hotel jam March 21
Interested in merry music making? Jam Nights with Josiah are back at the Balch Hotel, coming up Thursday, March 21. Get onboard with easing your winter blahs!
Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.
Wasco Brothers at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 15: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 16: Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 19: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Spyn Reset at River City
Seattle’s prog rock trio Spyn Reset are playing a show supporting their release “Dots” at River City Saloon on Friday, March 29, with Eugene based Blue Lotus beginning at 9 p.m.
Critics say, “The high level of creativity and musicianship speaks across generations and cultures.” Spyn Reset was born out of frontman/synth player YASU’s desire to meld his Japanese music background and love of heavy synths lead with the math rock, prog, and grunge he grew up listening to. Written over three years, “Dots” was recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle.
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Fundraiser Dinner at Eagles Lodge
On Saturday, March 16, The Dalles Eagles Lodge will be hosting a fundraiser dinner, silent auction, bake sale and dance to help pay for funeral expenses for a local family who recently lost their son. Bidding starts at 4 p.m. Dinner is from 5-7 p.m., $10 each. Enjoy dancing and music with the Tibbets Family Band, The Browns Creek Playboys at 7 p.m. Purchase dinner tickets at the door, or at the lodge now.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Tintin Party at the Hood River Library
The Hood River Library will host a celebration of the Tintin graphic novel series on Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m. in the children’s theater. Activities will feature a movie screening, a Tintin book give-away, and Belgian waffles served by special guests, Thompson and Thomson. The Tintin character was created by Belgian artist Herge in the 1930s and has remained popular over the years. “The Adventures of Tintin” graphic novel series follows the exploits of Tintin, world reporter, and his faithful dog, Snowy. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Clowns, Tigers, and Bears: Kids Quest in The Dalles
Local teens and young adults team up to present a creative event for kids at The Granada Theatre in The Dalles, on March 25-27. This event for kids ages 4 -12 is packed with skits, illusions, games, live music, prizes, give-a-ways and more. The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon. Kids Quest incorporates characters like TJ the tiger and the clowns, Ding and Ling, on a three night adventure for truth, love, and happiness. Kids Quest is a free community event. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night and the event last from 6:30-8 p.m.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com. Items run as space allows.
