Local songwriter Stephanie Sweet, known for her captivating lyrics, smooth vocals and soulful instrumentation, said a press release, teams up with Amber Russell, an award-winning fingerstyle guitarist and composer, for a “rare and powerful performance” at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m. Don’t miss White Buffalo’s All Women’s Open Mic on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Marbach discusses new book Nov. 22
Local author and photographer Peter Marbach will be discussing his new book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty,” on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, in The Dalles. The book combines Marbach’s award-winning landscape photography with essays from individuals concerned about the Columbia River
Two misadventures about Coyote, the infamous trickster, will be performed by Pegasus Puppet Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Hood River County Library. Patrons can view and touch artifacts after the show. Refreshments will be served. This program is free and open to the public. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
On Friday, Nov. 22, it’s the Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Brewery. Inspired by the deep folk-blues and gospel-infused country heard over the airwaves of rural Wasco County, Reynolds writes heartfelt and captivating songs that sound at home in any genre. With Jim Drake on mandolin and Steve Alford on drums, the band explores slide guitar homages to Woody Guthrie, bluegrass instrumentals, and lost rock gems from the British Invasion era.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
It’s a night of live music — Klezmer and Beyond-Sound Track of Planet Earth — with world-folk band Europatopia, at the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. The seven-piece band led by guitarist/keyboardist Joel Kabakov mixes jazz, classical, Klezmer and more, exploring the roots of music with European flair. Suggested donation $15.
Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen.
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 22: Al and Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick and a special guest, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
The Happiness Lab is a project of Gorge Happiness Month and an invitation to all to join the conversation about what makes you happy. The Happiness Lab meets Nov. 27 at the Hood River Library, at 6 p.m. Coming up in January, the group will be tackling a free online course on the science of happiness, offered through Yale University.
Monte Carlo Night, a benefit for Home at Last Humane Society, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 5:30-9:30 p.m. at The Dalles Country Club. Come on out for an evening of casino gaming, dinner, raffles and prizes. Tickets are $30 (include food and $10 casino scrip). Tickets available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Home at Last Animal Shelter, and online at homeatlasths.org. All proceeds benefit the animal shelter. For more information, contact Home at Last at 541-296-5189.
Michael Shay’s Texas Express performs upbeat arrangements and originals that blend Texas country-folk and bluegrass. Featuring Michael Shay on guitar, Spud Siegel on mandolin and Chris Keys on bass, Texas Express brings years of Northwest musicianship to the stage at Double Mountain Brewery on Saturday, Nov. 23, 8:30 to 11 p.m. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Live music coming up at Rivertap: Friday, Nov. 22: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6-9 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
RuPaul’s “Drag Race” star Tammie Brown is bringing her Holiday Sparkle Show to River City Saloon on Friday Dec. 6. A Drag Legend, Tammie has toured the world throughout her 20-plus year career. Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tammie has been featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag U, and America’s Got Talent. Doors open 9 p.m., 10 p.m. show. This is a 21 and over event only. Tickets at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Birch and the Gin Joints at The Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Born out of a love of the early years of swing, Americana, and old-school rock ‘n ‘roll revival, Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints offers a fresh angle on American song traditions. Transport back to a time of honky-tonks and roadhouses with “a heady blend of early jazz, jump blues, vintage soul, and hillbilly boogie.” The band’s debut album “Dream Man” received the 2016 Earshot Jazz Golden Ear award. Tickets are $33; season passes available. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info or at the door.
The annual Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke returns Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m. Expect “a night of belting out songs far beyond your vocal range.”
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss Judith Barrington’s memoir “Lifesaving.” The book is about the complexity of losing both parents and coming, out, and is told “skillfully and with gentle humor.” Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St.; 541 296-2815.
