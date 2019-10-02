For me, nearly every conversation I’ve had this past week has included something along the lines of “Have you seen Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’ special on PBS?”
It’s happened with family members, it’s happened at band practices and it even happened when I stumbled into a local writing group at the library.
I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve been that captivated with a television program. The tone of the narration, the archival footage, and for me, learning about the deep life connections between the artists and songs covered by this sweeping documentary kept me glued to my seat.
There were two amazing things about this program. One, the program reinforced how familiar I was with this music, even though I’m the first to admit I’m not constantly listening to it. I think that’s because all the other music I’ve listened to, and sometimes humbly try to play, has its DNA so intertwined with these artists, it’s like I already know them through everyone else.
The second thing that amazed me was number of artists featured on the program that have recently performed right here in the Gorge. John McEuen. Larry Gatlin. Carlene Carter. Some of the cast from Hee Haw.
If we add in Portland, I’m sure our corner of the northwest would become a complete cast listing.
Learning about Loretta Lynn’s background was fascinating. Watching Marty Stuart play the mandolin was actually a seat-ungluing moment (think: Wayne’s World “I’m-Not-Worthy” scene). Seeing Johnny Cash’s end-of-life recording sessions and Vince Gill’s heartbreaking tribute to his friend was emotionally draining.
I’m pretty sure the next generation of musicians will find inspiration from this documentary to reach inside and write more songs. I just don’t know what the title of the show will be called that describes it.
— Jim Drake
Sense of Place returns Oct. 16 to CCA
The 10th anniversary season of the Sense of Place lectures continues Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, with a lecture by Mary Lee Jones: “Traditional First Foods & The Creation Story.”
The 10th anniversary season of the Sense of Place lectures continues Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, with a lecture by Mary Lee Jones: “Traditional First Foods & The Creation Story.”
Jones is a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. Her unique sense of place draws from a tribal creation story that lays out the collaborative relationship between people and land in order to co-exist, said a press release.
Jones works with the Bureau of Indian Affairs doing outreach to people living and working along the Columbia River.
For more information visit gorgeowned.org.
Secret Salsa meets Friday Oct. 11
Learn how to put a little groove into your cha-cha-cha with guest dance instructor Sarah Riddle. Secret Salsa meets at the Mt. View Grange on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:15 p.m.
Learn how to put a little groove into your cha-cha-cha with guest dance instructor Sarah Riddle. Secret Salsa meets at the Mt. View Grange on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:15 p.m.
Expect to “explore the playful, spicy side of cha-cha and the music that brings it all to life,” said a press release.
Beginners encouraged, no dance experience or partner is necessary, all ages are welcome. Admission is $10.
Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St., White Salmon.
Sinfonietta ‘World Tour’ Oct. 18, 20
It’s the 40th anniversary of CGOA’s Sinfonietta World Tour on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Concerts are held at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
It’s the 40th anniversary of CGOA’s Sinfonietta World Tour on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Concerts are held at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
Celebrate music from around the world with the Sinfonietta, Voci Choir, and Columbia Gorge Youth Orchestra. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 members), $5 youth (10-17), free for children under 10 at gorgeorchestra.org or at the door.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
‘Homegrown Orchestra’ open house Oct. 9
Celebrate the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta’s “History of the Evolution of a Homegrown Orchestra” exhibit and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Refreshments and music by the Hood River String Quartet and Low Brass Fusion.
Celebrate the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta’s “History of the Evolution of a Homegrown Orchestra” exhibit and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Refreshments and music by the Hood River String Quartet and Low Brass Fusion.
The open house is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through December.
History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.
‘Texas Blue’ release party Oct. 5
“Texas Blue” is the new album from singer-songwriter Scott Campbell Sparks and his band, Sparks & Gravel.
“Texas Blue” is the new album from singer-songwriter Scott Campbell Sparks and his band, Sparks & Gravel.
Celebrating the album’s release on CD and vinyl record formats, the band will be playing on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. at Double Mountain.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Howlin Woods at Zim’s
Howlin Woods at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Oct. 4: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Countryside Ride at Eagles Oct. 5
Playing traditional, authentic country, western, and honkytonk music, Countryside Ride welcomes all dancers to The Dalles Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7-11 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $3 for members and $4 for guests.
Playing traditional, authentic country, western, and honkytonk music, Countryside Ride welcomes all dancers to The Dalles Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7-11 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $3 for members and $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Mark Malefyt at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Oct. 4: Mark Malefyt, 6-9 p.m. (rock, covers)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (duo, covers, rock ‘n roll)
Sunday, Oct. 6: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Boots, Hoots’ fundraiser for Discovery Center
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts a “Vintage Evening: Boots, Hoots & BBQ” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the barbecue dinner starts 6:30 p.m.
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts a “Vintage Evening: Boots, Hoots & BBQ” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the barbecue dinner starts 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy music by DJ Randy Haines, sample from the whiskey, wine and beer bar, and help raise funds for the museum through this live and silent auction.
Tickets are $45, and this is a 21 and older event.
Tickets are $45, and this is a 21 and older event.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; for more informaion, call 541-296-8600 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; for more informaion, call 541-296-8600 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Pride Book Club meets Oct. 10
On Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Pride Book Club will be discussing Andre Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime, said a press release.
On Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Pride Book Club will be discussing Andre Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime, said a press release.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Molly’s Revenge concert Oct. 13
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13, for a free community concert. The concert is from 5-7 p.m. Critics say “the band’s arrangements of traditional Celtic jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more.” For more information email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com.
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13, for a free community concert. The concert is from 5-7 p.m. Critics say “the band’s arrangements of traditional Celtic jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more.” For more information email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com.
Trout Lake Grange 210, 2390 Highway 141, Trout Lake, Washington; 509-395-2102.
‘Murder Ballad’ opens Oct. 3
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.”
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.”
Regular performances are Oct. 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River.
Tickets are $20 ($15 members), youth $5 (10-17, minors must purchase food) at gorgeorchestra.org.
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Send to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.