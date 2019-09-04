Kerry & Chic at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Eagles Open House Sept. 7
The Dalles Eagles Lodge is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 7, for music, a barbeque, steak dinner, dancing and more. Enjoy a Cornhole Tournament, Gold Fish Racing, Cotton Candy and Sno Cones and jazz music by The Incontinentals. Inside, there will be a silent auction from 1-5 p.m., Steak Dinner from 5-7 p.m. ($12/person). Then listen to the R&B, Soul, Funk tunes of Geno Michaels and Soulcity from 7-11 p.m. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Kiwanis Steak Feed Sept. 5
The Dalles Kiwanis Club hosts its 64th annual Steak Feed Thursday after Labor Day, this year Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sorosis Park. Adult meals for $15. Free meal for children 12 and under features a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream. There will be activities for children and musical entertainment for everyone featuring the Dufur Boys.
Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or may be purchased at the Habitat ReStore, 1001 W. 6th St., The Dalles. Tickets also may be purchased in the park Sept. 5.
Water Sports exhibit at History Museum
Through videos, photographs, and colorful gear, The History Museum in Hood River virtually vibrates with the energy of the Gorge’s water scene.
“Water Sports in the Gorge,” explores the Mid-Columbia River water scene as it evolved over the last 40 years. The speeding forms of surfers, kiters, and foilers, and their vibrantly colored equipment are today area hallmarks. In the show, vintage gear is teamed with exciting photographic images, capturing the dynamism of windsurfing, kiteboarding, and all their variations. Adult admission: $5. Mon-Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.
Catch ‘Kit’ at a venue near you
Friday, Sept. 6: 301 Gallery, Hood River, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15: House Concert with Dave Captein (bass) (www.kitgaroutte.com)
Tuesdays, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., White Salmon, Wash.
Summer music at Dwinnell
Join Dwinnell Ales in Goldendale for live music Fridays at 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 20, Mark Malefyt; 206 W. Broadway, Goldendale.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to:
