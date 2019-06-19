‘Mutineers’ at Rivertap June 22
Friday, June 21: Mark Malefyt and Chris Baron, 7-10 p.m. (duo, local artists, covers)
Saturday, June 22: The Mutineers, 7-10 p.m. (husband and wife rock duo from Cathlamet, Wash.)
Sunday, June 23: Sunday Night Jam Featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Fugawes’ play Ruins June 18
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music.
Thursday, June 20: Fugawes (all-ages show), 6 p.m.
Friday, June 21: World’s Finest with Jenny JahLee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters with Mama Sam & The Jam, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 27: Prollyotta with DJ Swoop, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30: The Minus 5 featuring Peter Buck.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Benefit Gospel concert June 30
A gospel music concert featuring vocal groups Revive-Us and Unmerited Favor, along with soloists June Clauson and Elsherie Long, flutist Joni Drake and surprise special instrumental and vocal artists, will be held at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m.
Admission is free with donations welcome. The donations will benefit the new Seventh Day Adventist church building project located in Columbia View Heights just below the Veteran’s Home. A construction tour will be available following the concert. Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Patricia Wilde at 541-490-2483.
‘Incontinentals’ at Zim’s
Friday, June 21: Blunami (Heavy rhythm and blues), 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 22: The Incontinentals, featuring Doc Doolittle (bass, vocals), Silky Mayer (guitar, vocals), Michael Bard (sax, vocals) and Larry Bard (drums), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Small Footprints at White Buffalo
On Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m., Small Footprints comes to White Buffalo. George (bass), Pat (sax), Bob (rhythms/harp) and Mark (guitar/vocals), perform an upbeat, fun mix of danceable, musical flavors, said a press release.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Songwriter’s Circle
Burnt Barn Recording Studio in Mosier presents a live recorded singer-songwriter show on Sunday, June 23, featuring Kit Gauroutte, John Bunzow, Chic Preston and Ron Rogers. Music from 3-5 p.m. For RSVP and directions contact Don Campbell at don@campbellcommunications.com.
Larry & Raven at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in June. Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m., and Sundays, 4-7 p.m.
Coming up: June 19, Micah the Barstool Sailor; June 21, Larry & Raven; June 22, The Rezurectors; June 23, Olivia Newcomb; June 26, Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; June 28, Henry Schifter; June 29, Lesley Saunders; and June 30, Chic Preston.
Sandbar Café, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Molly Schwarz ‘I Hate Cancer’ shows July 12-13
Molly Schwarz’s newest “I Hate Cancer” concert happens July 12-13 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts.
Schwarz, mother of three boys, will present “Smother! You Can’t Spell It Without Mother!” — her frank and often ribald take on parenting, said a press release.
Schwarz blends comedy, original music and covers, and sketches and songs by guest artists. The shows typically sell out. Since starting seven years ago, the concerts have raised more than $40,000 for cancer patients or research.
Proceeds benefit the Vivian Rose Weaver Defeat DIPG Foundation. Vivian is a local 4-year-old-girl with an inoperable brain tumor; 100 percent of the funds go to the foundation for research. This is an encore performance of her show that premiered in February.
Schwarz said the $35 tickets are scheduled to start selling on Eventbrite this week, keywords “Molly Schwarz, I Hate Cancer.”
Schwarz, who teaches children music, stressed that the show involves mature language and themes and is intended for adults, though it is suitable for mature 12-year-olds.
