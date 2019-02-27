‘After the Burn’ benefit concert March 8
A benefit concert for the recent California wildfire incidents is scheduled for Friday, March 8 at The Ruins, featuring local band Greenneck Daredevils (6-8 p.m.) and Portland’s The Quick & Easy Boys (8-10 p.m.). All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Chihuahua Desert at The Pines
Coming up Friday, March 1, 6-9 p.m.: Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around, said a press release. Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of original music.
The Old Vines, every Sunday, 3-5 p.m. You’ll find a musical blend of standards folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Mamma Mia! opens March 8
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the beloved musical, Mamma Mia!, starting on Friday, March 8. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except March 10, 17 at 2 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Wear your ABBA outfit! Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org: $20 Adult, $15 Member, $5 youth (10-17), free for children under 10.
Floria & Bell at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., Kay Floria (keyboards and vocals) performs soulful blues and jazz with percussionist, Randy Bell.
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
McDougall at The Ruins Feb. 26
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron.
March 5: The Sweet Lillies (high energy acoustic)
Thursday, March 7: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles, Josiah Johnson (from Head & The Heart) and The Resolectrics. Special ticketed show.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Phil-n-the-Blanks at The Dalles Eagles
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Saturday, March 2: Phil-n-the-Blanks — dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. 7 p.m., $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Luz, an evening of Flamenco, March 8
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, Luz, an evening of Flamenco, to The Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Fuentes will be joined by two Spanish Flamenco artists: Acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno. All-ages performance. Tickets are general admission $22, VIP seating $34, student $12, child $8, and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.
High Voltage: BPA lecture March 8
On Friday, March 8, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum presents Libby Burke, BPA Library and Visitor Center archivist. Burke will be giving an exclusive 7 p.m. talk about the new exhibit “HIGH VOLTAGE: BPA & the HVDC Test Center 1963-2017” after a 6 p.m. dinner. The dinner and program together are $18 with the program only $5. Reserve tickets by March 6.
The Shakin Sin Clines at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 1: The Shakin Sin Clines, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 2: Al and Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Mark Malefyt at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 1: Mark Malefyt and friends, 6-9 p.m. (rock covers)
Saturday, March 2: Soulwolf, 6-9 p.m. (Hood River rock/funk band)
Sunday, March 3: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Pop-Up Library returns to Odell
The Pop-Up Library returns to Odell every Saturday starting March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Community Church Meeting Room, 3422 Odell Highway. Services will include computer access, wifi and internet access, library card registration, check in/out items, pick up holds, art activities and board games. Free and open to the public. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult or a person over 14 years of age.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.
Feathers & Funk Mardi Gras Dance Party March 2
The Gorge’s one and only Funkship will be funking-it-up on Saturday, March 2 at the Bingen Theater. Special guests Second-Line Drum Revue get the party started at 8 p.m. Keep your eyes out for an ABBA flash mob, they may show up when you least expect it. Wearing a mask, costume and feathers is encouraged. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance at brownpapertickets.com, $15 at the door.
Hood River Reads kick-off March 2
The 2019 Hood River Reads selection is “Temperance Creek” by Pamela Royes and on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. the annual kick-off party at the Hood River Library will feature book distribution, art, a performance by Phoenix Theater and refreshments.
Patrons of the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries can pick up books starting on March 5 at 5 p.m.
For a full schedule, call the library at 541-386-2535.
Jazz Night March 1 in Lyle
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Friday, March 1: Jazz Night with the Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.;509-365-5953.
