Chris Baron at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Feb. 22: Chris Baron, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist)
Saturday, Feb. 23: Tracy Klas, 6-9 p.m. (singer-songwriter)
Sunday, Feb. 24: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Brigid’s Cross at The Pines Feb. 22
Coming up at The Pines: Friday, Feb. 22 from 6-9 p.m., it’s Brigid’s Cross, a contemporary Celtic family band playing everything from traditional Irish tunes to contemporary covers.
The Old Vines perform at The Pines every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. You’ll find a musical blend of standards — folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping, said a press release.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Mark Reynolds Band at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m., it’s the Mark Reynolds Band, blending vocals, guitar, mandolin and percussion to perform music with roots in blues, folk & bluegrass.
White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Mountain Film Fest returns
Skylight Theater presents the 25th annual Hood River Mountain Film Festival March 15-17. Celebrating adventure in one of the best places on earth to visit and live, the Mountain Film Fest is three hours of award-winning films of adventure, high adrenaline sports and spectacular cinematography, said a press release.
Skylight Theater and Pub, 107 Oak St., Hood River; movie line, 541-386-4888, www.skylighttheater.com.
Karaoke, Wasco Bros. at The Dalles Eagles
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:
Friday, Feb. 22: Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23: Wasco Brothers Band; dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. 7 p.m., $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Feathers & Funk Mardi Gras Dance Party March 2
The Gorge’s one and only Funkship will be funking-it-up on Saturday, March 2 at the Bingen Theater. Special guests Second-Line Drum Revue get the party started at 8 p.m. Keep your eyes out for an ABBA flash mob — they may show up when you least expect it. Wearing a mask, costume and feathers encouraged. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance at brownpapertickets.com, or $15 at the door.
Author Willy Vlautin at Klindt’s Feb. 24
On Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., Klindt’s Booksellers welcomes award-winning author Willy Vlautin to celebrate the paperback release of his most recent novel, “Don’t Skip Out On Me.” Following in the footsteps of his earlier works, Vlautin “delivers another emotionally raw tale of a tragic and beautiful life.” Critics say “Don’t Skip Out On Me” is a beautiful portrait of a downtrodden man and his struggle to find his place in a vast and lonely world. Vlautin’s novel, “The Free,” was a #1 Indie Next pick, and the movie adaptation of his 2010 novel “Lean on Pete” debuted at the 2018 Venice Film Festival to critical acclaim. Vlautin is also the author of “Northline” and “The Motel Life.” He is the singer and songwriter of the band Richmond Fontaine and a member of the band The Delines. This event is free and open to the public.
Klindts Booksellers, 315 East Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-3355.
Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 22: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen & Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
McDougal at Ruins Feb. 26
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron
Feb. 26: McDougall (folk rock) with Tyson Huckins
March 5: The Sweet Lillies (high energy Acoustic)
Thursday, March 7: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles, Josiah Johnson (from Head & The Heart) and The Resolectrics. Special Ticketed Show
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad St., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
The Gorge SINGS! Community Festival Feb. 23
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the CGOA Voci Choir, Harmony of the Gorge, Cascade Singers, Wind Masters, CGOA Youth Choir, world premiere, and singalong on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Free concert, donations accepted. Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows, to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.