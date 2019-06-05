Kerry and Chic at White Buffalo
On Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chick Preston collaborate for some of the Gorge’s tastiest guitar and mandolin playing, seasoned with colorful arrangements, smooth vocal harmonies and just plain fun.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Naughty Pine’ at Rivertap June 7
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, June 7: Naughty Pine, 7-10 p.m. (mix of Lover’s Rock, high energy reggae from Richland)
Saturday, June 8: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m. (rock covers, local duo)
Sunday, June 9: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Cascade Singers concert June 15-16
Cascade Singers’ spring concert “Compositori Femminili: A Global Celebration of Female Composers,” will be presented Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th St., The Dalles.
The concert features women’s contributions to the musical scene, from Hildegard of Bingen in the Middle Ages to contemporary composers and arrangers. For more information, contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Pride Bookclub meets June 13
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meeting the second Thursday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in The Dalles Library.
On June 13, the club will be discussing “We Are Water,” by Wally Lamb. “Anna Oh, a middle-age wife, mother and artist, divorces her husband after 27 years of marriage to marry Vivica, the Manhattan art dealer who orchestrated her professional success.”
The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
CCA hosts Oregon Shadow Theatre June 9
The Oregon Shadow Theatre presents at CCA for a fundraiser benefiting Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center on Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.
The Oregon Shadow Theater is a Portland-based company specializing in the art of puppetry. Their award-winning, colorful shadow plays and live music tour across the U.S. and Canada, said a press release. All ages are welcome.
Cost is $5 at the door (free for kids ages 5 and under). Theater doors will open for seating at 1:30 p.m.
Grateful Growlers at The Ruins
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music.
Tuesday, June 11: Bart Budwig & His Amperband with MAITA.
Thursday, June 13: The Grateful Growlerz
Saturday, June 15: Pigs On The Wing, a Pink Floyd Tribute (ticketed show).
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
P Barton, more at Lyle Hotel
Live music coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends through Sept. 4.
Friday, June 28: James Andrews & Friends, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 12: Kay Floria and Randy Bell, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle; 509-365-5953.
Author Friedman reads June 8
Former Parkdale Resident Paula Friedman will read from her new novel, “The Change Chronicles,” at the Hood River Library on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. Friedman’s book explores the emotional stakes felt by activists of the late-1960s antiwar and feminist movements. “The Change Chronicles is a historically accurate and carefully crafted tale of personal and political change, rooted in Friedman’s background as a Berkeley Barb reporter and an activist in numerous late ’60s antiwar protests.”
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Jazz, Blues show at Moth Lounge June 10
Locals Ben Bonham (dobro) and Ronnie Ontiveros (bass) are teaming up with northwest swing vocalist Casey MacGill, noted mandolin player Cindy McDermott and New Orleans up and coming acoustic jazz artist Albanie Falletta at the Moth Lounge on Monday, June 10, 6-9 p.m. for an exploration into the world of jazz, swing and blues.
The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.
Big River Blues at Zim’s
Friday and Saturday, June 7-8: Big River Blues Band, with two big nights of dancing from 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Cloud Keepers’ on display at Slopeswell
Slopeswell Cider Co. has launched a small space at their Heights cidery and taproom for local art exhibitions. On June 6, the next monthly exhibition opens with “Still Lifes” by artist Elizabeth Chapman Terhaar. All proceeds from art sales benefit Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center.
Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St., Hood River, 541-436-4646.
Wasco Brothers at Eagles Lodge
Coming up on Saturday, June 8 at the Eagles Lodge: The Wasco Brothers. Specializing in a mixture of honky-tonk country and rock, The Wasco Brothers (Larry Wyatt, Mark Womble, Jeff Minnick, Don Campbell) add some Johnny Cash attitude, barrelhouse piano and a touch of hot pickin’ — it’s all a foolproof recipe for a good time. If you like to dance, you’re at the right place. Everyone welcome. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Bilingual comedian Angel Ocasio June 19
The Hood River County Library District brings Angel Ocasio and his zany, bilingual antics to Parkdale on June 19 at 3 p.m. at Parkdale Elementary. Angel studied clowning at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and is the official Portland Rose Festival’s “Clown Prince.”
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, June 28, Tyson Huckins; Friday, July 19, Hayley Lynn.
Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W. Broadway St., Goldendale; 509-773-3138.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Email to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
