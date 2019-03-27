Red Solo Cup fundraiser at The Dalles Eagles
On Saturday, March 30 starting at 7 p.m., buy a Red Solo Cup for $10 and your refills will help The Eagles pay for a new ice machine. DJ Fergie will be playing your favorite tunes. Cover is $3 members, $4 for guests. Join the party.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Pavement Ends at Naked Winery
Pavement Ends featuring John Durkan and Friends is back at Naked Winery on Friday, March 29 from 6-9 p.m. It’s time for some rockin’ blues to celebrate winter’s end. Bring those dancing shoes.
Naked Winery, 102 Second St., Hood River; 800-666-9303.
P Barton at The Pines
Live music coming up at The Pines: Friday, March 29, 6-9 p.m.
Come to a P Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass and plain spontaneity, said a press release. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar, Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica and banjo to create a variety of sounds from his one-man act.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Tracy Klas at Rivertap
Coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 29: Toast and Jam, 6-9 p.m. (Bend band, rootsy acoustic folk rock, originals and covers)
Saturday, March 30: Tracy Klas, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, classic rock covers)
Sunday, March 31: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Barney and the Stray Kitties at the Lyle Hotel, White Buffalo
Bootleg Barney (bass) and the Stray Kitties Chris (mandolin) and Polly (guitar) perform Snowden-style backwoods rock seasoned with rich vocal harmonies. Catch them Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at the White Buffalo in Hood River and Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at the Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh Street, Lyle.
Never Come Down at The Ruins March 26
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron
March 26: Never Come Down & Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake.
Saturday, March 30: Revel In Dimes with DJ Zinker, ‘90s hip-hop. Special ticketed show, $8 advance, $11 at the door
April 2: The Lowest Pair with Alonzo Garbanzo
April 9: Lewi & The Left Coast Roasters with Annachristie Sapphire
April 16: Band of Comerados with Norman Baker
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays, June through August. Stay tuned!
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Alonzo Garbanzo at Solera March 29
On Friday, March 29, the eclectic guitar stylings of Alonzo Garbanzo returns to Solera Brewing. Music is from 6-9 p.m.
On Saturday, April 13, celebrate at Solera’s Anniversary Party.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Blunami returns to Zim’s March 30
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 29: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 30: Blunami, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 2: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Zimbabwe Mbira concert April 4
Come hear Erica Azim play improvisational songs from Zimbabwe, in the style of a healing tradition which is thousands of years old. The Zimbabwe Mbira concert is Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. All proceeds benefit MBIRA, which supports Zimbabwean mbira musicians and instrument makers.
Find out more at mbira.org. Tickets available at the door, adults, $12 and youth under 18, $6.
Swing into Spring dance April 12
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Dalles Discovery Center on Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m., brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door; $20 Adult, $15 Member, $10 Youth (10-17), free for children under 10.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays
Live music coming up at Everybody’s: Monday, April 1: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute — The Graduates, 6 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Listener’s Lounge at HR Elks April 13
Shea Wooten presents The Listener’s Lounge, a hip-hop music listening session on the second Saturday of the month at Hood River Elks, featuring resident DJ @meximumbles and special guests, 9 p.m. to midnight. Free admission.
Friends of Oak Grove Park fundraiser April 10
Bring your friends and join the Friends of Oak Grove Park committee in their efforts to save and revive the Oak Grove Park. Enjoy music with Amber and the Pale Ales on Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m., at Double Mountain Brewery.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.