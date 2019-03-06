‘After the Burn’ benefit concert March 8
A benefit concert for the recent California wildfire incidents are scheduled for Friday, March 8 at The Ruins, featuring local band Greenneck Daredevils (6-8 p.m.) and Portland’s The Quick & Easy Boys (8-10 p.m.). All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Boller, Maya at The Pines
Live music coming up at The Pines: Dan Boller and José Maya, Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
Come enjoy the rock and blues styling of Boller and Maya. These two put on a spectacular show full of great blues tunes and some classics that will keep you rocking all night, said a press release.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
High Voltage — BPA lecture March 8
On Friday, March 8, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum presents Libby Burke, BPA Library and Visitor Center archivist. Burke will be giving a 7 p.m. talk about the new exhibit “HIGH VOLTAGE — BPA & the HVDC Test Center, 1963-2017” after a 6 p.m. dinner. The dinner and program together are $18 with the program only costing $5. Reserve tickets by March 6.
Land of Stories Trivia March 15
March 15 at 5 p.m. in the Children’s Library, Hood River Library branch, it’s “Land of Stories Trivia.”
Take an adventure though the Land of Stories and discover all there is to know about fairytales, spells and giant frogs. Prizes, treats and fun facts about books 1-4 of the series. Come in costume for extra points!
This program is free and open to the public and aimed toward teens and tweens ages 8-18. For more information, visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
McDougall at Rivertap March 9
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 8: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (duo, covers, rocking the house)
Saturday, March 9: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, foot stomping Americana)
Sunday, March 10: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Derek Reynolds house concert March 8
Enjoy a mix of original songs with pop, indie and reggae styles from ukulele player Derek Reynolds, Friday March 8 at 7 p.m. for a Hood River house concert. Reynolds’ “Chill Vibe” from the Pacific Northwest was featured at last season’s Hood River Saturday Market.
Mid Columbia Folklore Society, 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.
History Forums continue March 9
The 2019 Regional History Forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse continues Saturday, March 9 with a lecture by Dave Wilson on Japanese families in the Mosier area prior to 1942. Meetings start at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles (behind the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center).
Live Sessions Jam Night March 15
Join local musicians for a free night of music and at Live Sessions Jam Night Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at The Riv in The Dalles. Individuals can bring an instrument or a plate of treats and join a jam (or just listen and enjoy treats). Free and family friendly. Food and drink available for purchase.
The Riverenza Café, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.
Luz, an evening of Flamenco, March 8
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, Luz, an evening of Flamenco, to The Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Fuentes will be joined by two Spanish Flamenco artists: Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno. All-ages performance. Tickets are general admission $22, VIP seating $34, student $12, child $8 available at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Double Mountain Anniversary Party March 16
Sources say that former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player Jeff Austin is headlining the Double Mountain Anniversary Party on Saturday, March 16. The party starts at 11 a.m. with local and touring acts including Smith/McKay All Day (The Gourds), The Van Rontens, Don and The Quixotes, and an opening set with Double Mountain’s brewer Matt Coughlin. Admission is $5 for adults and includes the souvenir mug; kids are welcome with a parent/guardian until 9 p.m.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Clowns, Tigers, and Bears: Kids Quest in The Dalles
Local teens and young adults team up to present a creative event for kids at The Granada Theater in The Dalles on March 25-27. Kick off spring break with Kids Quest at the Granada Theater. This event for kids ages 4-12 is packed with skits, illusions, games, live music, prizes, give-a-ways and more.
The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon.
Kids Quest incorporates characters like TJ the tiger and the clowns, Ding and Ling, on a three night adventure for truth, love and happiness.
Kids Quest is a free community event. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night and the event lasts from 6:30-8 p.m.
