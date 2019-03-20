Amber and The Pale Ales at The Pines
Coming up Friday, March 22 from 6-9 p.m.: The Pale Ales are a four-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar, and Amber Nelson on lead vocals.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Josh Cox at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap: Friday, March 22: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (rock covers)
Saturday, March 23: Josh Cox, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, covers)
Sunday, March 24: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Tim Mayer at Riverside/CEBU Lounge
Help celebrate March Music Month and catch pianist Tim Mayer Tuesday and Saturday nights at Riverside in the lounge, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
Small Footprints at White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m., Small Footprints (Mark, guitar, vocals; George, bass; Pat, sax; Bob, rhythms and harp) perform an upbeat, fun mix of musical flavors at the White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Mark Reynolds Band at Solera March 22
On Friday, March 22, the Mark Reynolds Band brings a mix of original tunes and eclectic covers to Solera Brewing. Music is from 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Al & Nolan at Zim’s March 22
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 22: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on the drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 23: Fugawes with Jeff Carrell, Jeff Buehner, Victor Johnson and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Jenny JahLee at The Ruins March 19
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron.
March 19: Jenny JahLee & The Menagerie with Henry Fields.
March 26: Never Come Down and Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake.
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays, June through August. Stay tuned!
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Serious Theater presents ‘War of the Worlds’
Serious Theater is extending the production run of “The War of the Worlds” Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. This recreation of the 1938 Orson Welles’ Mercury Theater on the Air radio broadcast (which resulted in wide spread panic across America) features live sound effects and music. Serious Theater, The Dalles new non-profit performing arts organization, performs on the newly renovated stage in the Fellowship Hall of Zion Lutheran Church at 10th and Union Streets in The Dalles. The performance lasts 70 minutes without intermission. Tickets are $10 adults and teens and $5 children (12 and under) and Seniors (65 and over).
Eagles Lodge Karaoke, ‘Mike and Friends’
Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m., it’s Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook at The Eagles Lodge. No cover charge. Members and guests are welcome. Saturday, March 23, “Mike and Friends” are playing classic country, country, blues, rock, easy listening music from 7-9 p.m., featuring Mike Mutton, Bill Mackey and Mark Ebel playing country and rock hits. At 9:15 p.m., it’s an Open Mic and Jam. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Gorge Playwrights Forum March 21
Gorge Playwrights will gather at Slopeswell Cider on Thursday, March 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All are welcome. The group will select plays for inclusion of the upcoming production of “Short Plays by Local Authors,” June 21-23, and playwright production responsibilities. For additional information contact actthegorge@gmail.com.
Balch Hotel jam March 21
Interested in merry music making? Jam Nights with Josiah are back at the Balch Hotel, coming up on Thursday, March 21.
Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays
Live music coming up at Everybody’s:
Monday, April 1: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute, The Graduates, 6 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.