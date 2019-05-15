An old friend (Froggy LaSueur, played by Andrew Cushman), surprises Betty Meeks (Kathleen Morrow) with a suggestive spoon to add to her collection, from an early scene in the comedy “The Foreigner,” continuing the next three weekends at Bingen Theater. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on May 19, with final performances the nights of May 31 and June 1 for the show by Big Britches Productions. See Happenings, page B3, for details.