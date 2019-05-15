Tyson Huckins at Rivertap May 18
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, May 17: Josh Cox, 7-10 p.m. (solo artist, covers)
Saturday, May 18: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m. (solo, singer/song writer)
Sunday, May 19: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Granada Theatre Festival of Jazz May 25
The Granada Theatre presents a Festival of Jazz on Saturday, May 25 featuring the Tom Grant Band, Cherry Blossom Big Band (recreating Benny Goodman’s 1938 Carnegie Hall Concert), Gina Williams, Tamir Hendelman, and the Bobby Torres Jazz Ensemble. Doors open at noon. Tickets/all-day passes available at the venue’s website, www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Granada Theatre, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles; 815-993-6585
Sinfonietta concert May 17, 19
The Sinfonietta ends its season with a performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto performed by Kathryn Apland, plus Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.
Rounding out the concert will be the premiere of “Becoming Mountains,” a newly commissioned work by Artistic Director Mark Steighner. Concerts Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at Hood River Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10.
‘Love in 4/4 Time’ opens May 24
“Love in 4/4 Time,” a story of memory, loss and love, opens May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Written by local playwright Gary Young, the play tells the story of two couples struggling with the effects of Alzheimers and other dementias and the life changes these illnesses bring. The play features Alison McDonald-Bryan, John Bryan, Jim Tindall, Pam Tindall and Pam Riedl. Additional performance May 26 at 2 p.m. Complimentary tickets may be obtained at The Dalles, Hood River and White Salmon Libraries and at Providence Down/Brookside Manors, Hawks Ridge, Parkhurst Place and the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
County Line at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m., singer/songwriter, Matt Mesa with Kerry Williams (mandolin/guitar), Jeremy Hadden (bass) and Tim Ortlieb (drums) bring an original mix of roots-rock, Americana, fiery picking and spirited vocals to The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road, Dallesport.
‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,’ benefit May 25-26
Plays for Non-Profits presents “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical” on May 25 at 7:30 p.m. and May 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 seniors and students. Proceeds benefit The Next Door of Hood River and Wasco Counties.
‘Riverside Northwest’ at Eagles
Live music coming up at The Eagles Lodge on Saturday, May 18: Riverside Northwest, a five-piece band with David Moe, Walt Bruhn, Michelle Meyer, Ruppert Reinstadler and Ryan O’Brien. Expect tunes from the ‘50s to today. 7-11 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Willy & Nelson at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, May 17: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 18: Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
‘Know-Nothings’ at The Ruins May 14
Live music coming up at The Ruins, with opening act at 6 p.m.:
May 21: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings with Izaak Opatz.
May 28: The James Low Irregulars with Jess Clemons.
June 4: The Brothers Reed & Strange Hotels
June 11: Bart Budwig & His Amperband with MAITA.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays and more
Live music coming up at Everybody’s Brewing:
Saturday, May 25: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 3: Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Music Matters Festival June 1
The organizers for Music Matters announce a music festival on Saturday, June 1 from 3-8 p.m. at the City Park in The Dalles, benefiting music education for local schools.
Performances will include the High School Band, Colonel Wright Marimba Band, Dry Hollow Singers, Cascade Singers, Barbershop Quartet, Soulwolf and The Wasco Brothers.
Additional fundraising shows include Brian Greeley (Americana), Thursday, May 30 from 7-9 p.m., Freebridge Brewing; The Fugawes Band (Rock), Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Liberty Tapworks; Tracy Klas (Acoustic rock), Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m., Clock Tower Ales; and Sunday, June 2, String Music at Kainos Café, 9-11 a.m.
‘Explorer’s Guide’ authors at Klindt’s May 18
On Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m., Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles will host Mike and Kristy Westby for a book signing featuring their newest regional title, “Columbia River Gorge: An Explorer’s Guide.” See Happenings, page B3, for details.
