Baron, Cronin at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, May 31: Chris Baron and Megan Cronin, 7-10 p.m. 7-10 p.m. (duo)
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
P Barton, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends (May 29-Sept. 4).
Friday, May 31: P Barton, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 28: James Andrews and Friends, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle; 509-365-5953.
Open Mic at White Buffalo
The first summer open mic at the White Buffalo is Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. and hosted by Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early and bring your dancing shoes.
Music Matters Festival June 1
The organizers for Music Matters announce a music festival on Saturday, June 1, from 3-8 p.m. at the City Park in The Dalles, benefiting music education for local schools.
Performances include the high school band, Colonel Wright Marimba Band, Dry Hollow Singers, Cascade Singers, Barbershop Quartet, Soulwolf and The Wasco Brothers. Additional fundraising shows include Brian Greeley (Americana), Thursday, May 30, 7-9 p.m., Freebridge Brewing; The Fugawes Band (Rock), Friday, May 31, 7 p.m. Liberty Tapworks; Tracy Klas (Acoustic rock), Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m., Clock Tower Ales; Sunday, June 2, String Music at Kainos Café, 9-11 a.m.
‘Oceans Flamenco en Vivo’ June 2
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest her work, “Oceans, Flamenco en Vivo,” Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. to the Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River. The water-themed presentations will feature singer/percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes. Tickets are $22 at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Rockford Grange Hall 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Julie Abowitt: Linoleum block print demo June 1
Join printmaker and painter, Julie Abowitt, during her demonstration of linocutting, the relief printmaking technique that has monopolized her creative energy for the past seven years. Her work is on exhibit through June 1 in the lobby of the Columbia Center. She creates linos in the traditional black and white manner, as well as hand-painting them with watercolors and acrylics, occasionally blurring the line between printmaking and painting.
Linocuts were used as early as 1905 for posters and became more popular during the 1920s. During the 1950s, Picasso and Matisse used the technique in innovative ways. Since then, the technique has been accepted as “fine art” and serious artists have been drawn to its possibilities.
Drop by the Center any time between 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1 to see Abowitt work on a lino, show examples of work and materials, and answer questions. Leave time before or after to see her exhibition and the “Off the Wall” exhibition in the main gallery. The event is free and open to the public.
‘James Low’ at The Ruins May 28
Live music coming up at The Ruins, with opening act at 6 p.m.
May 28: The James Low Irregulars with Jess Clemons.
June 4: The Brothers Reed & Strange Hotels
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Dr. Brooks’ talk, June 1
A 1:30 p.m. lecture by Sandy Bissett on “The Elusive Dr. Charles Brooks, Early Physician in The Dalles” is at the Original Wasco County Courthouse on Saturday; 410 W. Second Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce. The presentation is free and open to the public and is part of the annual membership meeting.
Entertainment listings should be sent to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
