Tracy Klas at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, May 24: Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (country, rock)
Saturday, May 25: Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m. (solo artist, covers)
Sunday, May 26: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Granada Theatre Festival of Jazz May 25
The Historic Granada Theatre in The Dalles presents a Festival of Jazz on Saturday, May 25 featuring headlining act Tom Grant (with Shelly Rudolph and Dave Captein), The Bobby Torres Latin Jazz Ensemble, Cherry Blossom Big Band (recreating Benny Goodman’s 1938 Carnegie Hall Concert), gospel jazz artist Gina Williams, pianist Tamir Hendelman, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective and Gypsy Jazz band Europatopia. Billed as America’s First Retro-Jazz Festival, the historic 1929 theater “will transport concert goers back into jazz history with musical props from Big Bands of the 1940s, lifesize cutouts of jazz luminaries and a special presentation of rare vintage jazz videos.” Doors open at noon. Tickets are $50, available at the venue’s website, www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Kay Floria at the White Buffalo
Kay Floria, keyboard/vocals, performs soulful blues and jazz while percussionist Randy Bell adds a warm, balanced beat on Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
‘James Low’ at The Ruins May 28
Live music coming up at The Ruins; opening act at 6 p.m.:
May 28: The James Low Irregulars with Jess Clemons.
June 4: The Brothers Reed & Strange Hotels
June 11: Bart Budwig & His Amperband with MAITA.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater, The Pines, Maryhill
For Tuesdays at Tarwater Tavern in White Salmon, guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends kick it off from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a solo set of tunes.
On Friday, May 24, join Kit at The Pines in Hood River 6-9 p.m. On Saturdays through September, Kit will be at Maryhill Winery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for the new Summer Sunsets Music Series.
‘Oceans Flamenco en Vivo’ June 2
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest her work, “Oceans, Flamenco en Vivo,” Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m., to the Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River. The water-themed presentations will feature singer/percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes. Tickets are $22 at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Rockford Grange Hall 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Take Two at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, May 24: Take Two Quartet featuring Ted Horwitz, Kim Byers, Andree Yost and a guest drummer, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: Howlin Woods featuring Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Author Sherry Dell reads June 5
Sherry Dell will visit the Hood River Library on Wednesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. to read from her book, “How to Live: One Dog’s Wisdom for Humans on Health, Love and Life,” a book seen through the eyes of a 12-year old mixed breed dog named Sally. It’s described as a “guide book to life” that offers simple and powerful words of dog wisdom. Sally’s advice ranges from the importance of sitting in the sun, chasing your tail and trusting your instincts to how to be kind to yourself and how death deepens love, said a press release. Free admission and suitable for adults and teens (ages 12 and up). For more information, call 541-386-2535, or visit www.hoodriverlibrary.org.
Karaoke at Eagles May 25
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m., it’s music and Karaoke with DJ Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and Guests welcome.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
The Synclines at the Blue Barn
Songwriters and master instrumentalists Don, Jeff and Whit, blend guitar, bass and drums effortlessly performing harmonically rich, bluesy numbers. Wednesday, May 22, 7p.m. at The Blue Barn & RV Park, Corner of Hwy 14 and Dallesport Road, Wash.
‘The Foreigner’ at Bingen Theater
Larry Shue’s comedy of mistaken identity and Georgia backwoods intrigue, ‘The Foreigner,” runs May 24-25 at 7:30 p.m., at the Bingen Theater.
New dates have been added: May 31 and June 1, 7:30 p.m. Order tickets at bigbritches.org.
Bruce Ludwig directs the show, staged on a tri-level stage in the refurbished Bingen Theater, which has had new seating added since Big Britches Productions began presenting theater in the venue last year. In the cast are Andrew Cushman, David Dye, Emily Fitzgerald, Bob Fox, Ryan McEuen, Kathleen Morrow and Zachary Tyynismaa.
Music Matters Festival June 1 in The Dalles
The organizers for Music Matters announce a music festival on Saturday, June 1 from 3-8 p.m. at the City Park in The Dalles, benefiting music education for local schools. Performances include the High School Band, Colonel Wright Marimba Band, Dry Hollow Singers, Cascade Singers, Barbershop Quartet, Soulwolf and The Wasco Brothers. Additional fundraising shows include Brian Greeley (Americana), Thursday, May 30, 7-9 p.m., Freebridge Brewing; The Fugawes Band (Rock), Friday, May 31, 7 p.m. Liberty Tapworks; Tracy Klas (Acoustic rock), Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m., Clock Tower Ales; Sunday, June 2, String Music at Kainos Café, 9-11 a.m.
‘Love in 4/4 Time’ opens May 24
“Love in 4/4 Time,” a story of memory, loss and love, opens May 24, at 7 p.m., at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Written by local playwright Gary Young, the play tells the story of two couples struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s and other dementias and the life changes these illnesses bring. The play features Alison McDonald-Bryan, John Bryan, Jim Tindall, Pam Tindall and Pam Riedl. Additional performance May 26 at 2 p.m. Complimentary tickets may be obtained at The Dalles, Hood River and White Salmon Libraries and at Providence Down/Brookside Manors, Hawks Ridge, Parkhurst House and the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2060 Sterling Way, Hood River.
‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,’ benefit May 25-26
Plays for Non-Profits presents “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical” on May 25, 7:30 p.m. and May 26, 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 seniors and students. Proceeds benefit The Next Door or Hood River and Wasco Counties.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays and more
Live music at Everybody’s Brewing:
Saturday, May 25: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 3: Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Entertainment listings should be sent by 5 p.m. Friday to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.