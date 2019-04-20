The rescheduled Rising Stars performance by Italian pianist Jonathan Ferrucci, hosted by Portland Piano International , happens April 20 at Columbia Center For the Arts.
The performance was canceled in February because of winter weather.
Ferrucci has been playing music since he was 5-years-old. He has played for and studied with many of the piano world’s masters, said a press release.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through CCA’s website or in-person at the gallery, $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Ferrucci has given concerts as a soloist and chamber musician throughout Europe, Australia, the United States and Japan. In London he has performed in Wigmore Hall, Barbican Hall, Milton Court Concert Hall and Drapers’ Hall.
As winner of the Jaques Samuel Intercollegiate Competition in 2016, his Wigmore recital was professionally recorded and he was invited to play at Fazioli Concert Hall in Italy, said a press release. In 2018 he made his debut at Carnegie Weill Hall as part of the “Guildhall Artists in New York” project and was a winner at the International Bach Competition in Leipzig. Ferrucci studied at the Conservatory of Music in Florence with Giovanni Carmassi.
In 2015 he moved to London to study with Joan Havill at the Guildhall, where he completed a Master’s degree and Artist Diploma, and now is an Artist Fellow. His studies have been supported by the Leverhulme Trust, Jessie Wakefield Award, Guildhall School Trust and the Tait Memorial Trust, whose prize he won at the Royal Overseas League competition in 2018, said a press release. Ferrucci’s artistic development has been profoundly influenced by Aldo Ciccolini and Robert Levin, and by his ongoing studies with Angela Hewitt. He has participated in master classes with Murray Perahia, Richard Goode, Peter Frankl, Christian Zacharias, and Dimitri Bashkirov.
In 2015, Ferrucci co-founded Made in Music, a non-profit organization, through which he organized two festivals bringing together young musicians from eight countries. He strongly believes that music is a universal language that can unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.
