On Tuesday, March 5, Dr. Mike Foss from Alpine Veterinary Clinic will present an overview of equine first aid at the Hood River Saddle Club. Particular emphasis will be placed on back country emergency first aid, as issues can arise where owners may need to know what to do and act quickly.
This opportunity is open to the public and will be held at HRSC’s clubhouse on the corner of Belmont and Country Club roads. The evening will begin with a 6 p.m. pizza supper, compliments of the club; Dr. Foss will begin his presentation at 6:30 p.m.
