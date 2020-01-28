Hood River Saddle Club extends an invitation to folks throughout the Gorge to join them on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and meet Dr. Kayla Shepherd, DVM, who will be the guest speaker at that evening’s club meeting.
Shepherd will present information on proper equine nutrition, which is the foundation for happy, healthy horses, enabling them to perform to the best of their ability, said a Saddle Club press release. Attendees will gain a better understanding of the value and importance good nutrition, helping everyone make the best decisions about proper diet for their horses.
Shepherd joined the veterinary team at The Dalles’ Columbia Veterinary Service in the summer of 2019. She grew up in New Prague, Minn., and received her animal science education at the University of Minnesota.
Shepherd also attended veterinary school at the university, where she focused primarily on equine and small animal medicine.
Hood River Saddle Club is located at 4384 Belmont Drive, on the corner of Belmont and Country Club Road. The meeting will begin with a potluck at 6 p.m.; Shepherd’s presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Horse owner and enthusiasts are invited to attend.
For more information, contact HRSC President Neal Thornton at 541-705-5580.
