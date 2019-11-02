Submitted photo
Marc Harvey and Jesse Harkin portray old Edgar Allen Poe and young Edgar Allen Poe in “An Evening of Poe,” happening Nov. 8-9 at Columbia Center for the Arts. Also in the cast: Theo Levine, Jenny Howard, Sofie Bieker, Rosemary Shephardson, Jesse Harkin and Icel Zettler.
The shows run from 7:30-9 p.m. Adapted and directed by Zora Richardson. Tickets $10 adults, $5 under 18; recommended ages 9 and up.
