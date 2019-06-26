Cascade Locks Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Wellness Festival offers an array of items from local areas and across the oceans, according to organizer Charlie Macias.
The event runs June 28-30 at Cascade Locks Marine Park, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
Vendors will bring crystals from Brazil, fossils from Morocco, polished rock from Madagascar, opal from Australia, agates and sunstones from Oregon, larimar from the Dominican Republic, sugilite from Africa, turquoise from Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, among many varieties of stones, most all available to purchase. Artisans, silversmiths, rockhounds and collectors who are treasure troves of information and knowledge will be on site, said a press release.
If you have a special stone and don’t know what it is, bring it, and one of the vendors will be able to identify it for you, said a press release. Artists and jewelry makers can also come and stock up on rare and unusual cabochons, beads, rough and polished rock and jewelry supplies. Both retail and wholesale shoppers are welcome.
The wellness aspect of the festival will incorporate bodywork, natural supplements, body and skin care and essential oils said the press release.
The original gem show that started in Cascade Locks decades ago was started by Jean Miller and now is hosted by Jenny and Charlie Macias of Karmic Beads and Gems.
For more info or to become a vendor, call 619-261-8765 or email karmicbeadsandgems@yahoo.com.
