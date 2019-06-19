Maryhill has announced in a press release that the Exquisite Gorge Project is underway, with 11 artists slated to work in communities along a 220-mile stretch of the the Columbia River from the Willamette to the Snake River this summer to create a 66-foot woodblock print.
The collaborative printmaking project will connect artists and communities as they explore their assigned stretch of river and carve images on 4-by-6-foot wood panels, said a press release. Each completed panel will then be connected end-to-end and printed using a steamroller.
The project takes inspiration from the Surrealist art practice known as “exquisite corpse,” said the press release.
In the most well-known exquisite corpse drawing game, participants took turns creating sections of a body on a piece of paper folded to hide each successive contribution.
When unfolded, the whole body is revealed.
In the case of The Exquisite Gorge Project, the Columbia River will become the “body” that unifies the collaboration between artists and communities, said the press release, revealing a flowing work that tells 10 conceptual stories of the Columbia River and its people.
Artists will work with community members from their assigned stretch of river and carve images on 4-by-6 foot wood panels.
Each completed panel will then be connected end-to-end and printed using a steamroller. The big steamroller print event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, on the grounds of Maryhill Museum of Art and the public is invited to participate.
The resulting print will be on view in Maryhilll’s M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Education Center from Sept. 3-25, with the possibility of other venues added in the future, said the press release.
Two events in the mid-Columbia are connected to Exquisite Gorge:
June 18-19 — Free woodblock printing workshop with project artist Neal Harrington, at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., 6-8 p.m.
Contact The Dalles Art Center for more information.
June 20 — White Salmon Arts chat with project artist Steven Muñoz, 5:30 p.m.
White Salmon Arts Council members and the general public are invited to join in an informal conversation with Muñoz as he shares his thoughts on printmaking, his love of gardening, and the role bees currently play in his work, said a press release, at Le Doubblé Troubblé Wine Co., 111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.
Aug. 24 ‘rollout’
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (final schedule of events to be announced)
Place: Maryhill Art Museum
Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, will be there to create a poem commemorating the event and the Columbia River. The event is free on the grounds of Maryhill Museum of Art.
Partners involved are Maryhill Museum of Art, Lewis & Clark College, Arts in Education of the Gorge, The Dalles-Wasco County Library, The Gorge Veterans Museum, The Dalles Art Center, Goldendale-Fort Vancouver Library System, Whitman College, and White Salmon Arts Council.
Information on how the public can connect with artists will be disseminated by each of the participating partners.
“The Columbia River weaves lives together in the most amazing ways,” said Louise Palermo, curator of education at Maryhill Museum of Art.
“The Exquisite Gorge Project brings communities together with artists to share their experience of home in the form of a woodblock print, metaphorically as big as the river itself.
“We envision residents becoming involved by meeting with an artist in their community, helping carve a piece of their story into a woodblock, or being part of the steamroller print event at Maryhill Museum of Art on Aug. 24.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.