Eighty-eight Westside Elementary third graders got a special STEM lesson in time for the holidays.
In early December, Hood River Valley High School robotics students took the Fab Lab to Westside to help students in Teri Bauman, Megan Farrell, Nicole Ligon and Matt Rutledge’s classes design Christmas ornaments on the Tinkercad iPad app, a 3D design app. The next step: Cutting the shapes out via laser cutter the week before school let out for winter break.
“Then we thought it would be fun for them to see the ornaments get cut out,” said engineering and math teacher/robotics adviser Jeff Blackman, so he hosted 44 students at a time — with help from his robotics teams — in his classroom to watch the process.
Because not all 44 kids could stand around the laser cutter at once, Blackman and his students helped the third graders create tiny robots using a toothbrush donated by A Kidz Dental Zone — just the head part — and an engine, battery and pipe cleaner.
The best part about the robots? “They walk,” said Yocelyn Lachino. Maddy Armstrong and Allie Harbell decided their robots were electric bulls because of the pipe cleaner horns they’d fashioned.
“At first we thought they were moustaches,” Maddy said of the horns. “But now we’re bull fighting.”
“Hopefully I’m in your class when I’m in high school,” Toby Blosser told Blackman as Blackman helped him install his engine.
The Fab Lab has also traveled to May Street Elementary, where fourth graders are working on a similar project; Blackman brought three 3D printers to T Dalby’s classroom, and Blackman was slated to go to help print the ornaments on Dec. 20.
“The coolest part of the program is that high school kids help out,” Blackman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.