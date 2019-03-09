The Dordt College Concert Band and Chamber Orchestra from Sioux Center, Iowa, invite all to a concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, Hood River.
This free concert is part of a spring tour with performances scheduled in South Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Iowa, said a press release.
Directed by Dr. Daniel Baldwin and Mrs. Susan De Jong, the ensembles will perform a wide variety of instrumental selections, ranging from orchestral works by Bizet, Glinka, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Perttu, Purcell, and Tchaikovsky, among others, to contemporary wind band pieces by Cross, Grainger, Holst, Karrick, Reed, Ticheli and Turrin, said a press release.
The concert is free, with a freewill offering received to help defray tour expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.