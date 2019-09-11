Mothers and their babies, from birth to 2 years old, are the focus of a series of free Mommy Wellness classes at MCMC Outpatient Therapy at Nichols Landing, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays beginning through Oct. 22; the classes began Sept. 10.
Mothers are encouraged to wear comfortable exercise clothing and bring along their little ones.
Class schedule is as follows:
- Sept. 17: Kegel, Bladder Health and Exercises with Laurie VanCott, MSPT, and Infant Massage with Angela Gross, LMT
- Sept. 24: Baby Sign Language with Erin Coatney, CCC- SLP
- Oct. 1: Maternal Mental Health with Lori Elderkin, LPC, CADCI, and Postpartum Return to Sports with Jennifer Sabo, PT, DPT
- Oct. 8: Nutrition for Mom & Baby with Tracy Dugick, MS, RD
- Oct. 15: Sexual Healing & Scar Management with Gina Clark, PT, DP T, and Early Infant Development with Corinda Hankins, MD
- Oct. 22: Wrap up and Thank you with VanCott and Infant Biomechanics and Breastfeeding/Lactation Advice & Support with Michelle Gerbi, DC
Times and topics are subject to change. Call 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.