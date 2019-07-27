Families in the Park picks up again on Aug. 1 with the band Kalimba, billed as “in the spirit of Earth Wind and Fire.”
Shows are free at Jackson Park and start at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and low chairs, and a layer or two. The park is a tobacco free zone.
Ensuing Families in the Park concerts are:
Aug. 8 — Dance Hall Days (pop, dance and rock covers)
Aug. 15 — Los Amigos de la Sierra, a Gorge band, sponsored by Radio Tierra — see photo above
Aug. 22 — Petty Fever (Tom Petty tribute band)
Aug. 29 — The band Hit Machine returns, sponsored by A Kidz Dental Zone
“Here at Community Education, we are really excited about the lineup for this year’s FITP concert series,” said Director Matt Rankin. It will be his first year overseeing Families in the Park, but the 37th year of the series started in 1982 by Community Ed Founder Mike Schend.
“Families in the Park is a way for the community to come together and celebrate all that makes this place so special,” Rankin said, adding that it is also a way to promote Community Education and school district programs, and to provide a venue for local civic organizations, government agencies and private businesses to connect with people and share their stories.
“Families in the Park could not happen without the generous contributions from our sponsors,” Rankin said.
One of those sponsors, Riverhood Rentals, will be raffling a new e-bike. Raffle tickets will be available at the Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22 shows, with the winner to be selected at intermission at the Aug. 22 event.
Proceeds from the raffle help support Families in the Park and also the Hood River County Education Foundation.
There are five Thursdays in August this year, and each night has food for sale to go with the music.
