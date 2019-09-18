Family Man Staging Area, Road and nearby trails are now open and will not be closed during the week. Affected trails are Upper 7 Streams, Float On, Lower 8 Track, Middle School, Cardiac, Lollipop and Family Man Skills Complex.
The Riordan Hill gate above Family Man is also open.
Licorice timber closure
Roadwork and logging began Sept. 16 and will close Hidden Trail 163, Borderline 133, Moto Trail 130, Moto Trail 140 and 3 Blind Mice 150/151, top of Eldorado.
The closure is expected to last from now through November 15.
“This is a tough closure since it splits our system between the upper and lower portion of the northwest trail system,” said county forester Doug Thiesies.
Upper 8 Track is closed due to logging and road construction in Lemon Tree CC1. Alternative routes are Eldorado or traveling on Riordan Hill Road to the North.
Trail 170-180
On Sept. 14, volunteers and Hood River County OHV staff reconstructed the final section of Trail 170 and 180 near its south end on Saturday.
This work location lies to the south of Binns Hill Staging Area and connects Binns Hill to Kingsley Woods and Kingsley Staging Area.
Log In
